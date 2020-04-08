Billings REI opening postponed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Washington-based outdoor retailer REI was set to open its first store in Billings this spring, but the opening date has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

All 126 REI locations closed in March, although online orders are still being fulfilled. On Monday the closure of the stores was extended indefinitely, and furloughs were issued for most employees.

Employees who had been hired in Billings have had their offers "rescinded," according to an REI spokesperson.

No employees had yet begun training, the spokesperson said in an email. The new REI store was set to employ 55 people. Those who had already been hired will have offers extended to them when the store reopens.

Construction began in 2019 on the new Billings location, which would be the fourth in the state and was estimated to cost $1.5 million, according to a building permit application filed by Collaborative Design, the architect and design firm handling the project.