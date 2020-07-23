Billings REI to open amid pandemic, takes COVID-19 precautions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Billings REI store will open Friday, months after its original planned spring opening.

The Washington-based outdoor retailer closed all its locations across the country in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That included postponing the opening of the newly constructed Billings store at the corner of Shiloh Road and King Avenue West.

Montana's other three locations, in Missoula, Bozeman and Kalispell, reopened in May.

REI is forgoing grand opening events Friday, like giveaways or raffles. The co-op did pledge to donate $10,000 to a local outdoor nonprofit, manager Caryn Youngholm said Thursday.

The recipient of the grant has not been announced. In 2019 REI granted $73,000 to nonprofits, according to a press release from the company.

There are more than 147,000 lifetime members in the state, Youngholm said.

"It'll just be good to be a part of the community," Youngholm said. The manager moved from Missoula, where she worked as a floor manager at the local REI.

Postponing the store's opening was detrimental to employees. Some hired in April saw their offers "rescinded," according to a spokesperson. None had begun training.