Billings REI to open amid pandemic, takes COVID-19 precautions

The Billings REI store will open Friday, months after its original planned spring opening.
The Washington-based outdoor retailer closed all its locations across the country in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That included postponing the opening of the newly constructed Billings store at the corner of Shiloh Road and King Avenue West.
Montana's other three locations, in Missoula, Bozeman and Kalispell, reopened in May.
REI is forgoing grand opening events Friday, like giveaways or raffles. The co-op did pledge to donate $10,000 to a local outdoor nonprofit, manager Caryn Youngholm said Thursday.
The recipient of the grant has not been announced. In 2019 REI granted $73,000 to nonprofits, according to a press release from the company.
There are more than 147,000 lifetime members in the state, Youngholm said.
"It'll just be good to be a part of the community," Youngholm said. The manager moved from Missoula, where she worked as a floor manager at the local REI.
Postponing the store's opening was detrimental to employees. Some hired in April saw their offers "rescinded," according to a spokesperson. None had begun training.
Now, 44 employees have been trained for the store, Youngholm said. Positions are still open.
COVID-19 restrictions will be in effect in REI, including mandating people 2 years old or older wear masks, limiting the number of customers in the store and heightening cleaning of high-touch areas.
Queues have been set up to socially distance near the bike shop and the footwear department.
There are Plexiglas shields on the cash registers, face coverings available at the door and hand sanitizer dispensers dispersed throughout the store, Youngholm said. Fitting rooms are also closed.
Youngholm also encouraged shoppers to come in with a plan or product in mind to cut down on browsing time spent in the store. Curbside pickup is in the works, she said.
"Safety is our No. 1 priority," Youngholm said. "It's paramount."
Opening a new store amid a pandemic has been challenging.
"It's a lot to navigate," she said.
Speaking Thursday, Youngholm thought people were already anticipating Friday's opening.
"You should see the door-tuggers," she said.
