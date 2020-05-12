Billings' Relay For Life becomes a car cruise lit by luminarias

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The annual Relay for Life of Yellowstone County will still be celebrating cancer survivors and caregivers this summer in Billings as usual, but things will look different this time around.

The annual commemoration is a big fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and normally has participants circling the West High School track.

Participants this July will cruise along 24th Street West from Grand Avenue to Monad Road, with the route lined with as many as 10,000 personalized luminaria bags in honor of loved ones.

People driving in the cruise are encouraged to decorate their cars in purple and display messages like their team name and if they are a survivor or caregiver.

Businesses and homes along 24th Street West are also being encouraged by Relay for Life to decorate storefronts and front porches in purple.

Dubbed the Street Edition, the fundraising event will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 10. For those wanting to contribute beforehand, luminarias to line the street may be purchased for $10.