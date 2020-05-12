You are the owner of this article.
Billings' Relay For Life becomes a car cruise lit by luminarias
Billings' Relay For Life becomes a car cruise lit by luminarias

Relay for Life

Lucy Hernandez, left, and Freda Castro, both of Team April's Angels, light luminaries during the Yellowstone County Relay for Life at Billings West High School in 2018. Freda lost her younger sister, April, to cancer.

 BETHANY BAKER, Billings Gazette file photo

The annual Relay for Life of Yellowstone County will still be celebrating cancer survivors and caregivers this summer in Billings as usual, but things will look different this time around.

The annual commemoration is a big fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and normally has participants circling the West High School track.

Participants this July will cruise along 24th Street West from Grand Avenue to Monad Road, with the route lined with as many as 10,000 personalized luminaria bags in honor of loved ones.

People driving in the cruise are encouraged to decorate their cars in purple and display messages like their team name and if they are a survivor or caregiver.

Businesses and homes along 24th Street West are also being encouraged by Relay for Life to decorate storefronts and front porches in purple.

Dubbed the Street Edition, the fundraising event will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 10. For those wanting to contribute beforehand, luminarias to line the street may be purchased for $10.

More information about the event, including how to register, can be found on the Relay for Life of Yellowstone County event website.

Last year Relay for Life of Yellowstone County raised $598,000.

Photos: Cars fill 24th Street West for the Covid Cruise

