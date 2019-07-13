A storm passing through Billings on Friday night couldn't dampen fundraising for the 2019 Relay for Life of Yellowstone.
The annual American Cancer Society fundraiser raked in $598,000, per the final total released at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning at the Billings West High track.
The group posted a video of the reveal on its Facebook page.
“Nice job everybody... Thanks for sticking around," event chair Brian Brown told those remaining at the event. "We had to adjust on the fly.”
The group's annual goal is to raise $500,000. Contributions can fluctuate from year-to-year; in 2018, the preliminary total before final donations came in was about $444,000. In 2010, the event pulled in about $654,000.
Four teams raised more than $10,000, and two individuals topped that threshold.
Money raised at the event goes toward cancer research, education, prevention and support for cancer victims, all through the American Cancer Society. Much of it remains in Yellowstone County to pay for such items as wigs for people receiving cancer treatment and discounted hotel rooms for family members whose loved ones are undergoing surgery.
The event is known as a mecca for cancer survivors and their supporters. Glowing luminaries dot the track to honor those affected by cancer, and participants walk laps well into the night.