Billings removes water restrictions

On Friday Billings rescinded its one-day-a-week ban on watering lawns and landscaping as cooler temperatures and recent rainfall have significantly eased pressure on the city's water treatment plant and pumping stations.
The city put the watering restrictions in place on Aug. 2 after two months of regular triple-digit heat. The increased demand for water had placed enormous pressure on water treatment and pumping equipment that was running at max capacity for weeks at a time.
Anticipating a long and hot August, the restrictions, which prohibited lawn watering on Mondays from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on residential, commercial and government property, were to be in place until mid-September.
Instead, cooler weather arrived this week, and for the first three weeks of August Billings residents were responsive to the water restrictions, reducing water usage city-wide by 40% on Mondays and by 10% overall, said Louis Engels, water quality division manager for the city.
As August continues to wind down and fall weather approaches, Engels said something dramatic would have to occur for restrictions to go back in place.
"There's very, very little chance," he said. "It's not going to happen."
This month's restrictions on water use was first time the city has put water restrictions in place since the late 1970s.
Typically, the city sees its water treatment plant hit full capacity late in the summer when heat is the worst and residents are using the most water to keep landscaping green, which is what the water system is designed to handle.
But this summer, the year's first triple-digit heat arrived the first week of June, and heat waves continued to park on Billings regularly through the first weeks of August.
The increased demand on water stressed the equipment and machinery used to treat the water that the city pulls in from the Yellowstone River and then pumps out to residents and businesses. Public Works crews had to place fans and air conditioners around equipment to keep it from overheating.