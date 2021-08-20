Billings removes water restrictions

"There's very, very little chance," he said. "It's not going to happen."

This month's restrictions on water use was first time the city has put water restrictions in place since the late 1970s.

Typically, the city sees its water treatment plant hit full capacity late in the summer when heat is the worst and residents are using the most water to keep landscaping green, which is what the water system is designed to handle.

But this summer, the year's first triple-digit heat arrived the first week of June, and heat waves continued to park on Billings regularly through the first weeks of August.

The increased demand on water stressed the equipment and machinery used to treat the water that the city pulls in from the Yellowstone River and then pumps out to residents and businesses. Public Works crews had to place fans and air conditioners around equipment to keep it from overheating.

