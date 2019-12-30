Billings crews have found and repaired a leak on the water main that carries water up the Rims to the airport, Rehberg Ranch and other area neighborhoods from a pump house at 17th Street West just above Rimrock Road.
"It's a pretty critical line," said Louis Engels, the city's utility engineer.
The city discovered the leak late in the last full week of December, and Engels' crews finished their repairs Monday afternoon.
It's been a relatively dry December so seeing unusual amounts of runoff water saturating the ground and muddying an access road behind the neighborhoods around Rimrock and 17th Street caught the attention of the residents there.
George Sheckleton, who walks his dog every day along the hillside at the base of the Rims, noticed the excess water and wondered if it was coming from the city's water storage tank or pumping facility there. He called the city's water department.
Sheckleton said crews were there all weekend working on the problem. By Monday morning, the city had wheeled in heavy equipment.
"They've got an excavator up there," Sheckleton said.
It had the potential to be a complicated repair. The water main there was originally installed in 1955 when city crews carved out a cavern at the base of the Rims that reached under the rock for more than 50 feet, Engels said. From there, crews drilled down from the top of the Rims to connect with the pipe laid in the tunnel, connecting the two to bring water from city water treatment plant near the Metra up the Rims and to the airport.
You have free articles remaining.
The waterline was leaking on the hillside below the tunnel, Engels said. It was relatively easy to access and repair.
But it highlights an issue the city has been working to solve for the past several years. Billings has no backup waterline should something happen to this water main running up to the top of the Rims. It's the only main feeding the city airport and the surrounding neighborhoods.
As a small backup, the checkered white-and-orange water tower on Airport Road holds reserve water for the area.
In fact, to do the repair work this weekend, the city made sure the tower was full so that crews could turn the water off in the main and work on the line without cutting off water to the airport and neighbors.
"That's the nice thing about having storage," Engels said. "It buys you some time."
Billings studied the issue last year, looking at the feasibility of drilling again and bringing another line up through the Rims, or bolting a water main to the outside of the Rims. Neither option was deemed safe or feasible, said city engineer Debi Meling.
Instead, the city will tap into its water station at Alkali Creek and build a pipeline from there out to the airport and the surrounding neighborhoods.