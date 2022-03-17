Billings resident facing pedophile charges

Another Billings resident is facing child sex abuse charges for allegedly trying to arrange to rape a child and possessing child sex abuse material.

Jude Babs Longmire, 41, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court to attempted sexual abuse of children and sexual abuse of children. Longmire is the most recent in a growing list of people charged with attempting to arrange for sex with children in Billings during the past six months and ending up netted in a law enforcement snare.

In February 2022, Longmire started speaking with someone via social media they thought to be a man advertising a child for sex in another county, prosecutors allege. During their conversation, Longmire tried to arrange a meeting with the 12-year-old for the purpose of sex, and sent a video showing a man raping a child, documents say. Longmire allegedly had more child sex abuse material, telling the person who posted the ad that it ranged from "really young to mid teens, boys and girls.”

A local FBI agent, with the assistance of the Billings Police Department, investigated this conversation and searched a home believed to be Longmire’s residence March 15 after receiving a warrant. They arrested Longmire at the home that same day. Investigators allegedly found multiple videos and images of child sex abuse material during a search of Longmire’s phone March 16.

If convicted of attempted sexual abuse of children, Longmire could be sentenced up to 100 years in prison, not eligible for parole for 25 years and a fine of up to $10,000. A conviction for sexual abuse of children comes with similar consequences. In the alternative to the aforementioned felony, Yellowstone County prosecutors have also charged Longmire with another count of sexual abuse of children, alleging that Longmire knowingly possessed a video of the rape of a child. If convicted of the alternative charge, Longmire could be sentenced to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Since November 2021, at least eight others have appeared in Yellowstone County District Court on child sex abuse charges. All of whom were alleged to have responded to ads posted by federal agents posing as adults offering children for sex. Trials against those men are scheduled to begin in April. One of those men Danny Allen Haydal, 64, is facing 11 felonies after county prosecutors filed additional charges earlier this month alleging that Haydal possessed child sex abuse material.

Charging documents did not specify whether a law enforcement officer was posing as the man who Longmire allegedly engaged with online. Longmire is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Center pending future court hearings.

