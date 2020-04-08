Billings residents howling for health care workers, and each other
top story

Billings residents howling for health care workers, and each other

HOWL for Billings

Ada Bermes howls with her children Ryley Bermes, 9, and Aiden Bermes, 14, during the 8 p.m. nightly HOWL for Billings event on top of the rims in Billings on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Ada Bermes drove with her children from Acton to experience the howl in Billings.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

As the COVID-19 pandemic and sheltering-in-place drags on, people are finding ways to reconnect with each other.

In Italy, balconies have filled one-by-one, with residents uniting in choral harmony; Dallas residents pop out of windows to sing “Lean On Me” together; New York City firefighters sound their horns; musicians perform for unseen audiences; and rooftops fill with fitness buffs joining together in a mass workout.

HOWL for Billings

Ada Bermes looks out over Billings with her children Ryley Bermes, 9, and Aiden Bermes, 14, during the 8 p.m. nightly HOWL for Billings event on top of the rims in Billings on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Ada Bermes drove with her children from Acton to experience the howl in Billings.

The heartfelt yearning for connection, and creativity, has brought neighborhoods together in beautiful and touching ways, and Billings is no exception.

Misti Gaub created the Facebook group HOWL for BILLINGS on April 4 as a way to thank and recognize health care workers.

HOWL for Billings

Ada Bermes howls during the 8 p.m. nightly HOWL for Billings event on top of the rims in Billings on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Bermes drove with her children from Acton to experience the howl in Billings.

The group encourages residents from the region to howl or cheer loudly from their windows or private yards beginning at 8 p.m. every evening.

“The inspiration came from knowing the long-term effects of trauma and knowing that solidarity during these times is of the utmost importance to help mitigate long-term effects of trauma and uncertainty within our community," Gaub said.

She got the idea from another group called HOWL for MISSOULA.

HOWL for Billings

Aiden Bermes, 14, howls with his mother Ada Bermes and sister Ryley Bermes, 9, during the 8 p.m. nightly HOWL for Billings event on top of the rims in Billings on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Ada Bermes drove with her children from Acton to experience the howl in Billings.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Billings-area group already grown to nearly 19,000 members with howls calling out through the streets of Billings, the prairies of Shepherd, the hills of Lockwood, and even some residents sharing the howls with family members in other states via Zoom.

“It makes my heart happy that nurses, our first responders and those living at home alone feel some kind of support and joy during one of our most challenging times in our community,” Gaub said.

The group's Facebook page is full of videos documenting tears, laughter, cheers, howls and togetherness. But nothing does the event justice like firsthand experience.

HOWL for Billings

People gather along the top of the rims during the 8 p.m. nightly HOWL for Billings event in Billings on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

“I live in northwest Billings in the county and on the second night, which was Monday, I could hear Billings," Gaub said. "My daughters loved hearing our local pack support each other. This teaching moment is truly magical and awe inspiring for children while they watch the community support each other."

For more information visit or join the Facebook page HOWL for BILLINGS.

Super moon

The moon sets behind a ponderosa pine tree at Phipps Park in Billings Tuesday morning. The April full moon rose at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, and will be the biggest super moon of the year.
+4
Lunches made with love keep Billings kids fed during school closures

Lunches made with love keep Billings kids fed during school closures

As of April 6, Project Love has donated and delivered 1,624 lunches, which include a sandwich, fruit and veggie, a diary product, and a baked sweet from Miss Gigi’s Sweets. Lunches can also be purchased at and cost $5 per sack lunch, delivered, and for every two lunches purchased, one is donated.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News