Billings residents howling for health care workers, and each other

As the COVID-19 pandemic and sheltering-in-place drags on, people are finding ways to reconnect with each other.
In Italy, balconies have filled one-by-one, with residents uniting in choral harmony; Dallas residents pop out of windows to sing “Lean On Me” together; New York City firefighters sound their horns; musicians perform for unseen audiences; and rooftops fill with fitness buffs joining together in a mass workout.
The heartfelt yearning for connection, and creativity, has brought neighborhoods together in beautiful and touching ways, and Billings is no exception.
Misti Gaub created the Facebook group HOWL for BILLINGS on April 4 as a way to thank and recognize health care workers.
The group encourages residents from the region to howl or cheer loudly from their windows or private yards beginning at 8 p.m. every evening.
“The inspiration came from knowing the long-term effects of trauma and knowing that solidarity during these times is of the utmost importance to help mitigate long-term effects of trauma and uncertainty within our community," Gaub said.
She got the idea from another group called HOWL for MISSOULA.
By Wednesday afternoon, the Billings-area group already grown to nearly 19,000 members with howls calling out through the streets of Billings, the prairies of Shepherd, the hills of Lockwood, and even some residents sharing the howls with family members in other states via Zoom.
“It makes my heart happy that nurses, our first responders and those living at home alone feel some kind of support and joy during one of our most challenging times in our community,” Gaub said.
The group's Facebook page is full of videos documenting tears, laughter, cheers, howls and togetherness. But nothing does the event justice like firsthand experience.
“I live in northwest Billings in the county and on the second night, which was Monday, I could hear Billings," Gaub said. "My daughters loved hearing our local pack support each other. This teaching moment is truly magical and awe inspiring for children while they watch the community support each other."
For more information visit or join the Facebook page HOWL for BILLINGS.
