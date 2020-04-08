Billings residents howling for health care workers, and each other

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the COVID-19 pandemic and sheltering-in-place drags on, people are finding ways to reconnect with each other.

In Italy, balconies have filled one-by-one, with residents uniting in choral harmony; Dallas residents pop out of windows to sing “Lean On Me” together; New York City firefighters sound their horns; musicians perform for unseen audiences; and rooftops fill with fitness buffs joining together in a mass workout.

The heartfelt yearning for connection, and creativity, has brought neighborhoods together in beautiful and touching ways, and Billings is no exception.

Misti Gaub created the Facebook group HOWL for BILLINGS on April 4 as a way to thank and recognize health care workers.

The group encourages residents from the region to howl or cheer loudly from their windows or private yards beginning at 8 p.m. every evening.

“The inspiration came from knowing the long-term effects of trauma and knowing that solidarity during these times is of the utmost importance to help mitigate long-term effects of trauma and uncertainty within our community," Gaub said.

She got the idea from another group called HOWL for MISSOULA.