Billings residents join national call of support for USPS

A mail truck bearing the blue and white eagle of the United States Postal Service gave a honk as it passed several Billings residents in front of the downtown post office Saturday carrying signs that read “Postal History Is American History,” “Restore Machines” and “Stop The Sabotage Of Our Post Office.”
About a dozen people gathered at the 1st Avenue North location, joining thousands of others in nationwide rallies voicing support of an institution that predates the U.S. Constitution. The rallies stem from cuts to equipment and personnel, and changes in delivery schedules spearheaded by new U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
The regulations that DeJoy has said are meant to make the organization financially solvent have been perceived by many as a threat to those who depend on the USPS for letters from family, prescriptions and their vote in local and national elections.
“I take it personally. I do, because as you can see on my sign, postal history is American history, and if we destroy the post office, for me, that starts the destruction of our democracy,” said Katherine Jabs, who helped to organize the rally in Billings.
In July, just months after the USPS Board of Governors announced his appointment as postmaster general, DeJoy enacted new policies on deliveries that banned extra delivery trips for the day, uprooted blue mailboxes and shut down sorting equipment. DeJoy, a GOP donor with financial ties to businesses that both compete and do business with the USPS, entered the position with cutting costs as a top priority.
In Montana, the Billings Gazette reported that DeJoy’s policies drew public outcry from both mail carriers and USPS customers. Montana representatives in Washington D.C. from both political criticized DeJoy for the delays caused by the ostensibly cost-saving measures.
According to the Associated Press, DeJoy announced Tuesday that he would halt any further removal of drop boxes until after the election in November. The Gazette reported Friday that that sorting machines in Great Falls and Billings had been dismantled, and 14 community drop boxes had been removed across the state. The USPS announced this week that all 14 would be returned.
“He needs to go,” said Jabs, referring to DeJoy.
Jabs, 83, said during her entire lifetime she has never seen the USPS, and its employees, stretched so thin in regards to personnel and resources. Both she and Adela Awner, who also stood in front of the post office Saturday, said the service is a key part of the nation’s infrastructure.
“In the same sense that the highways are crucial and part of the fabric of our nation…We will be hobbled, especially in a rural state like Montana, if we wake up one day and find that we don’t have a post office that we can rely on,” Awner said.
The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill during a vote Saturday that would provide $25 billion in funds and halt the operational changes imposed by DeJoy. Those who supported the bill have accused DeJoy of intentionally slowing mail delivery to aid President Donald Trump in the upcoming election, which the postmaster general has denied.
“Your right to vote in the age of COVID-19 is totally dependent on being able to vote by mail…The right to vote is so essential. I don’t care if you’re a Trump support or Biden supporter,” said Robert Pumphrey, who also said that his bills paid through the mail have been received late in recent weeks.
Pumphrey, 73, said he couldn’t imagine four years ago that he would be standing in front of the post office arguing his support of it.
“Americans just take things for granted, and you can’t take any of our institutions for granted,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.