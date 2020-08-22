Billings residents join national call of support for USPS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A mail truck bearing the blue and white eagle of the United States Postal Service gave a honk as it passed several Billings residents in front of the downtown post office Saturday carrying signs that read “Postal History Is American History,” “Restore Machines” and “Stop The Sabotage Of Our Post Office.”

About a dozen people gathered at the 1st Avenue North location, joining thousands of others in nationwide rallies voicing support of an institution that predates the U.S. Constitution. The rallies stem from cuts to equipment and personnel, and changes in delivery schedules spearheaded by new U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The regulations that DeJoy has said are meant to make the organization financially solvent have been perceived by many as a threat to those who depend on the USPS for letters from family, prescriptions and their vote in local and national elections.

“I take it personally. I do, because as you can see on my sign, postal history is American history, and if we destroy the post office, for me, that starts the destruction of our democracy,” said Katherine Jabs, who helped to organize the rally in Billings.