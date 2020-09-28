Billings residents now on the hook for public safety mill levy dollars

Billings can now start collecting property tax dollars from residents through the new public safety mill levy that voters overwhelmingly approved earlier this month.
The levy allows the city to collect 60 mills worth of taxes from Billings property owners, which equates to $511 a year for the owner of a median priced home in the city. A median priced home is valued at $211,000. The levy funding will be used for police, fire, 911 and municipal court services.
The $511 annual assessment is an increase of $55 from previous years as the new levy replaces an $8 million public safety mill levy passed by voters 16 years ago. The new levy collects 60 mills worth of funding instead of the set $8 million specified by the old the levy.
The result is that the new levy will collect $12 million this year in property taxes and will continue to increase slightly each year as the taxable value of the 60 mills increase. This year, the city's taxable value increased by 1.8%.
The Billings City Council unanimously approved the new rates at which the mills would be assessed at its Monday night meeting. The action also set the new tax rate for the levies funding Dehler Park and the Billings Public Library, a move the council makes every year when the state gives the city its change in taxable value.
Also at the meeting, city attorney Brent Brooks announced he plans to retire Nov. 30. Brooks has been legal counsel for the city since the late 1990s.
"There's a time and season for everything," Brooks told the council.
Brooks is the second high-profile retirement from the city this year. Public works director David Mumford announced to the council in early July that he had retired the Friday before the meeting. Mumford had been with the city for 20 years.
Finally, council approved a zone change allowing for the development of new apartments on Alderson Avenue in midtown Billings. The project will replace the Indian Health Board clinic, which unexpectedly shut down in 2017 and has sat vacant on the property since.
The new building will be majority studio and single bedroom apartments.
