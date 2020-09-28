Billings residents now on the hook for public safety mill levy dollars

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings can now start collecting property tax dollars from residents through the new public safety mill levy that voters overwhelmingly approved earlier this month.

The levy allows the city to collect 60 mills worth of taxes from Billings property owners, which equates to $511 a year for the owner of a median priced home in the city. A median priced home is valued at $211,000. The levy funding will be used for police, fire, 911 and municipal court services.

The $511 annual assessment is an increase of $55 from previous years as the new levy replaces an $8 million public safety mill levy passed by voters 16 years ago. The new levy collects 60 mills worth of funding instead of the set $8 million specified by the old the levy.

The result is that the new levy will collect $12 million this year in property taxes and will continue to increase slightly each year as the taxable value of the 60 mills increase. This year, the city's taxable value increased by 1.8%.