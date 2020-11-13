Billings residents, organizations donate gift cards to health care workers

The Yellowstone Economic Response and Recovery Team started distributing over $80,000 worth of gift cards to health care workers Friday that were purchased and donated by city residents.

The donations were given to workers including janitorial staff, nurses, physicians and others in honor of Healthcare Appreciation Day as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.

The cards were distributed to Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health, Advanced Care Hospital of Montana, St. John's United, Rimrock Foundation, and the Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center, said Kelly McCandless, director of communications and workforce development.

The campaign also helped bring more money flow to local businesses, McCandless said.

Donations were collected through $10 gift cards purchased at businesses over the course of a week. Health care workers and support staffers received cards to coffee shops, restaurants, retailers and more.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Community Foundation helped set up a fund that collected the money.

"The community saw an opportunity to say thank you," McCandless said.