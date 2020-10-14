Billings residents report missing, vandalized ballots

These are strange times to be a voter.

Steve Tobin lives on Avenue F near Pioneer Park and was walking to his office in downtown Billings Tuesday morning when he saw what looked like a pile of trash at the base of a tree near the street.

As he approached, he realized what it was.

"There was a torn up ballot," he said. "I didn't know what to do with it."

So he took a bunch of photos with his phone and kept on walking, checked in at his office and then dropped his own ballot off at the elections office at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

When he walked back home later in the day, the torn up ballot was still there at the base of the tree. Again he wondered if he ought to do anything with it. So he called a friend and told her what he'd found.

"She said, 'Dude, you've got to go pick that up,'" Tobin said with a laugh Tuesday.

Picking up the pieces of what turned out to be two ballots, Tobin saw that the name and address were still legible. They were from a home a little more than a block away from Tobin's house. In fact, they were neighbors of his friend, and she had their phone number.