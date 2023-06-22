A former Billings restauranteur has been convicted of multiple counts of sexual abuse following a more than week-long trial on charges that he raped, molested and solicited sexual favors from six women while managing several Billings restaurants.

Chien "Howard" Hwa Shen, who assisted in operating Wild Ginger and Carne Brazilian Grill, was placed into custody after jurors deliberated throughout the day in into the evening Wednesday.

In total, the 51-year-old Shen was found guilty of one count of rape, three counts of sexual assault and two counts of prostitution, offering cash to women he supervised, one of whom was underage, in exchange for sex. Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr immediately placed Shen into custody following the guilty verdict.

“This case is about power and control,” Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Arielle Dean said Wednesday in her closing argument to the jury, “about this man, a man of power, exercising control over his vulnerable, young female employees.”

The charges against Shen, initially filed in 2020, coincided with a lawsuit filed against him in which two survivors claimed he made inappropriate sexual comments and sexually assaulted them. That lawsuit soon expanded to include five survivors claiming damages against Shen and his wife Ting Ting “Tina” Wu, who was the sole shareholder for Wild Ginger and the majority shareholder for Carne Brazilian Grill. The lawsuit was settled in December 2022, according to court records.

For each count of rape and sexual assault, Shen could be sentenced up to life in prison. Because one of the survivors whom he tried to pay for sex was under the age of 18, he could be sentenced up to 100 years in prison without the possibility for parole during the first 25 years.

This article will be updated.