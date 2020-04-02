Billings’ restaurants come together for take-out and delivery service

Nicole Griffith, owner of Well Pared Eatery & Juice Bar, along with Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, Sophie’s Kitchen, Walkers Grill, Sassy Biscuit, and Velvet Cravings are offering a brand new, one-stop-shop food delivery and take-out service called Billings Buffet.
With the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Steve Bullock and other requirements put in place in Yellowstone County, many citizens are anxious to travel to the grocery store for weekly meal preparation – and that is if supplies are even available.
The pandemic has left many feeling unsure about planning meals, and several local restaurants have closed-up shop, all together.
Griffith says the Billings Buffet is a weekly meal service. Clients can choose either four or seven days of food delivery that includes snacks, lunch, dinner and dessert from a predetermined menu of selected restaurants.
“Customers don’t have to go to different websites and place several orders – it’s a simple one order request and they are set,” said Griffith.
Another concern for the affiliated restaurants and many citizens contemplating delivery is where their food has been from point A to point B. All six restaurants will deliver food themselves.
“We know the value of safety right now, and we want clients to know who is delivering their food. It’s not an unknown third party,” said Griffith.
Billings Buffet offers two tiers of service for individuals and families with varying prices. The goal is to offer quality food, while supporting the community and local businesses.
“We are all in the same boat,” said Griffith. “We want to support multiple, local businesses and offer nourishing and delicious food.”
For more information, go to https://order.wellpared.com/NEW-BILLINGS-BUFFET-c47714530
These Billings restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
In this Series
Here's the latest reporting on how area businesses and industries are being affected by the coronavirus
-
Billings’ restaurants come together for take-out and delivery service
-
Sobering survey shows a third of Wyomingites have either been laid off or have a family member who's lost their job
-
Updated
Montana outfitters grapple with uncertainty of COVID-19
- 57 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.