Billings’ restaurants come together for take-out and delivery service

Nicole Griffith, owner of Well Pared Eatery & Juice Bar, along with Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, Sophie’s Kitchen, Walkers Grill, Sassy Biscuit, and Velvet Cravings are offering a brand new, one-stop-shop food delivery and take-out service called Billings Buffet.

With the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Steve Bullock and other requirements put in place in Yellowstone County, many citizens are anxious to travel to the grocery store for weekly meal preparation – and that is if supplies are even available.

The pandemic has left many feeling unsure about planning meals, and several local restaurants have closed-up shop, all together.

Griffith says the Billings Buffet is a weekly meal service. Clients can choose either four or seven days of food delivery that includes snacks, lunch, dinner and dessert from a predetermined menu of selected restaurants.

“Customers don’t have to go to different websites and place several orders – it’s a simple one order request and they are set,” said Griffith.

Another concern for the affiliated restaurants and many citizens contemplating delivery is where their food has been from point A to point B. All six restaurants will deliver food themselves.