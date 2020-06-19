Billings restaurants fight to stay open as Oktoberfest, Lilac and others close

Applying for a Paycheck Protection Program loan in April would have meant recalling employees and spending at least 75% of it on payroll alone. The couple decided to keep most of their employees home and safe.

By the time their dining room could open, the couple had already decided to close when their lease ended in July.

“The other thing too is that we have a liquor license, so you have to go through a traditional lender. That was the other thing I was hesitant about,” Adams said. “There are a lot of things you have to do to get a loan when you have a liquor license in the state of Montana.”

Oktoberfest is one example of the many local businesses that are struggling, and with some federal aid within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act running out at the end of June and July, even more restaurants could be on the road to closure.

The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES, Act, drafted to extend certain programs and more financial aid, was passed by the U.S. House in May, and is waiting to go through the Senate. If it doesn’t pass, then financial aid like the extended unemployment benefits for laid-off workers would expire July 31, according to Brad Griffin, the president of the Montana Restaurant Association.