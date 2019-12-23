Traffic on the West End was heavily congested with last-minute shoppers on Monday.
Areas between Broadwater Avenue and King Avenue West were particularly congested, especially along 24th Street West.
Despite the heavy traffic, the West End hadn't been "overrun" with wrecks, said Billings Police Sgt. Ben Milam. No serious accidents had been reported during the day, he said.
The heavy traffic wasn't affecting officers working in the area, he said.
"I haven't seen anything, or heard any complaints from the guys about long response times," he said.
Officers are used to dealing with rush-hour traffic, he said. He said congestion was likely higher than normal due to last-minute shopping before Christmas.
The MET buses weren't overly affected by the heavy traffic, either, said MET Transit supervisor Lindsay Gran.
Once around 2 p.m. some routes were running about 15 minutes late, following a crash at the intersection of 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive.
After that cleared up, all buses on the West End were running within their allotted 10-minute window, she said.
"It is definitely more congested than your average day," she said. "But the drivers are doing a good job getting everybody everywhere safely."