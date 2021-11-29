Billings Safe Routes to School looking for public input

The update to the plan will include the data from the walk audit and couple it with the information provided by parents and neighbors through the online survey and the interactive map.

Monat explained that the study has four major tasks: evaluating current walking and riding conditions for students in the area; identifying barriers or issues that might discourage students from walking or riding to school; developing a list of prioritized projects that can be built to improve pedestrian conditions specifically for students; and creating walking route maps for all 22 public elementary schools in Billings.

"It (takes) a lot for parents to feel comfortable letting kids walk to school," Monat said.

Not only are parents concerned about pedestrian safety but they can feel trepidation about their child's personal safety as they consider whether to allow their child to walk to school, she said.

Convenience can be another barrier, she said. Sometimes it's just easier to give the child a ride on the parent's way to work. But the whole motivating idea behind Safe Routes to Schools is that it's healthier for students and for neighborhoods when children walk or bike to school.