Billings Safe Routes to School looking for public input

Planners with the city and the school district are ready to listen and they want to hear about your troubles.
Specifically they're seeking input from parents with elementary school-age children and neighbors who live around those schools to better understand the trouble spots that impede kids from walking or riding to class.
The Billings-Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization working with Billings Public Schools has created an online community survey with an interactive web map that allows city residents to give feedback and mark the trouble spots on their child's route to school.
"The more input we can get the stronger our plan will be," said Elyse Monat, a city/county planner with the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The last time the MPO Safe Routes to School plan was updated was in 2011. This year's update focuses on identifying and prioritizing infrastructure projects that "improve safety and accessibility for students, and increases the number of children walking and rolling to school in Billings."
Billings has 22 public elementary schools and in September planners visited each site and performed a walk audit, looking at pedestrian and traffic flow around the school at arrival and dismissal times. The audit also looked at the half-mile radius around the school, identifying barriers and trouble spots that could obstruct or make unsafe a walkable route to the school.
The update to the plan will include the data from the walk audit and couple it with the information provided by parents and neighbors through the online survey and the interactive map.
Monat explained that the study has four major tasks: evaluating current walking and riding conditions for students in the area; identifying barriers or issues that might discourage students from walking or riding to school; developing a list of prioritized projects that can be built to improve pedestrian conditions specifically for students; and creating walking route maps for all 22 public elementary schools in Billings.
"It (takes) a lot for parents to feel comfortable letting kids walk to school," Monat said.
Not only are parents concerned about pedestrian safety but they can feel trepidation about their child's personal safety as they consider whether to allow their child to walk to school, she said.
Convenience can be another barrier, she said. Sometimes it's just easier to give the child a ride on the parent's way to work. But the whole motivating idea behind Safe Routes to Schools is that it's healthier for students and for neighborhoods when children walk or bike to school.
In the past RiverStone Health has been involved in helping organize neighborhoods to better allow families to walk their children to school. The walking bus program used by Highland and McKinely Elementary schools was started with help from RiverStone, Monat said.
A walking bus is a group of neighborhood parents and students who walk together to or from school in a large group, picking up more students from their homes as the walking bus gets closer to the school.
The community survey, found online at tooledesign.github.io/Billings-SRTS, closes Dec. 17. The update to the Safe Routes to School plan is expected to be completed by spring 2022.