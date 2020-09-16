Billings safety levy sees usual voter turnout, unusual victory margin

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voters turned out for Tuesday's special all-mail election on Billings public safety funding, but no more than usual.

The turnout rate for the city was 45%. Billings has 69,603 registered voters and 31,358 of them returned a ballot for Tuesday's election.

"Turnout was pretty typical, percentage-wise, for a city or school election," said county election administrator Bret Rutherford. "They tend to be a 40% to 50% turnout since we moved to all-mail in the late 2000s."

What was unusual was the margin by which the levy passed. For every "no" vote, the mill levy received two "yes" votes for a total of 21,220 votes in support and 10,103 against, a 67%-33% margin.

The margin was nearly identical to a vote in 2004, the last time Billings voters approved a public safety mill levy. That levy passed 28,811 votes to 16,921, a margin of 63% to 37%.

But outside of that election, in the past two decades when voters have approved mill levies the margin has been tight, typically within a few percentage points.