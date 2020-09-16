Billings safety levy sees usual voter turnout, unusual victory margin

Voters turned out for Tuesday's special all-mail election on Billings public safety funding, but no more than usual.
The turnout rate for the city was 45%. Billings has 69,603 registered voters and 31,358 of them returned a ballot for Tuesday's election.
"Turnout was pretty typical, percentage-wise, for a city or school election," said county election administrator Bret Rutherford. "They tend to be a 40% to 50% turnout since we moved to all-mail in the late 2000s."
What was unusual was the margin by which the levy passed. For every "no" vote, the mill levy received two "yes" votes for a total of 21,220 votes in support and 10,103 against, a 67%-33% margin.
The margin was nearly identical to a vote in 2004, the last time Billings voters approved a public safety mill levy. That levy passed 28,811 votes to 16,921, a margin of 63% to 37%.
But outside of that election, in the past two decades when voters have approved mill levies the margin has been tight, typically within a few percentage points.
Billings School District 2 passed one mill levy earlier this year and another last year for the high school district. Both levies found solid support among voters, but returns were under a margin of 10 percentage points.
In 2017, elections for two school mill levies were particularly tight. Only 517 "yes" votes passed the elementary levy, while 354 "no" votes sunk the high school levy. Both races were tighter than 51% to 49% margins.
In 2014, the last time the city sought a public safety mill levy, voters rejected the proposal 51.5% to 48.5%.
Mayor Bill Cole said Tuesday night's wide margin reflected where Billings residents are.
"It's a fair representation of what people want," he said Tuesday night.
Tuesday night's election was also a small dress rehearsal for the Yellowstone County Election Office as it gears up for a general election in November that includes several big races, including for president, governor, a U.S. Senate seat and Montana's only U.S. Representative, among others.
November's election will be all mail like the one conducted Tuesday, and that's helped election office staffers firm up the county's ballot mailing list.
"We have had a lot of people who have moved (and have replied) to our undeliverable notices, so that will really help with our mailing in October," Rutherford said.
Ballots for the general election will be mailed out Oct. 9. Voters wishing to cast a ballot in person can do so at the county election office beginning Oct. 2.
