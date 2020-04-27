Billings salons, mall and retailers cautiously open for business

Hartley expected the opening process to be slow, but more storefronts will likely begin to open as the week progresses. Opening stores in the mall is up to each storefront, many which are corporate chains and may be following different timelines for opening.

Shopper Susie Smith was disappointed so few stores were open at the mall on Monday morning.

Walking around the near-empty mall felt “like another planet,” she said. Smith was shopping for a few items she needed. She doesn’t like shopping online and prefers being able to browse and see an item before purchasing, she said.

Smith, who is a per-diem resident nurse, felt it was time for stores to reopen as long as people are aware and following CDC guidelines.

Shoppers on Monday seemed conscientious of social distancing guidelines at the mall, Hartley said. The mall has provided hand sanitizing stations, and signage that promotes social distancing.

Joanna Paloni, owner of Dogie Style Gourmet Treats, opened her ‘barkery’ in Rimrock Mall for the first time on Monday.

On Monday morning, Paloni was busy putting the finishing touches on the storefront for the pet store that sells handmade dog treats.