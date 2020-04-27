Billings salons, mall and retailers cautiously open for business

David Young is booked solid for hair appointments for the next two weeks.
On Monday, Young re-opened his barbershop after the state issued a staggered reopening of some businesses starting Sunday.
Montana is entering what Gov. Steve Bullock says is phase one of a three-phase process of lifting regulations, after issuing a stay-at-home order about four weeks prior. On Sunday, churches were able to hold small services, and Monday saw certain businesses like retailers, salons and spas opening. Next week restaurants, bars and breweries may reopen with certain guidelines still in effect.
Young, owner of Michael David Barber in the Sola Salon Studios on Central Avenue on the West End spent his quarantine revamping his shop’s website, and watched YouTube videos on hair cutting techniques, awaiting the time he could reopen.
“I’m very excited to go back to work,” he said on Monday afternoon. Still, Young is being extra cautious in keeping his clients and himself safe.
Young is implementing some safety precautions including having customers wait for appointments in their cars, limiting his shop to one client at a time, asking clients to wash their hands when they enter, and taking about 15 minutes to disinfect his entire work station between each client, he said.
He’s also sending out a questionnaire a day before an appointment asking clients if they have been sick, had a fever or a cough.
“My main priority is safety for myself and my clients,” Young said.
Salons, spas and barber shops were already in a good position to reopen, because of the existing strict sanitation and hygiene rules, he said.
“Sanitation and cleanliness is nothing new,” he said. Still, he’s making sure to wipe down door handles, chairs, counters and provide new drapes to each client who walks in the door.
He’s not requiring clients to wear a mask, and he himself is waiting on an order of masks.
Young said he wasn’t worried about getting sick, but is putting his faith in his clients to cancel appointments if they aren't feeling well.
“I can’t keep that social distance of 6 feet,” he said.
Bullock’s first phase approach also allowed “non-essential” retailers to reopen on Monday.
Rimrock Mall opened at 11 a.m. on Monday to a handful of people waiting at the doors, said general manager Devin Hartley.
Even with the mall reopening, just 19 of more than 60 stores opened on Monday, and only about a dozen or more people walked the mostly empty hallways. A vast majority of storefronts had signs notifying customers the store was still indefinitely closed.
Hartley expected the opening process to be slow, but more storefronts will likely begin to open as the week progresses. Opening stores in the mall is up to each storefront, many which are corporate chains and may be following different timelines for opening.
Shopper Susie Smith was disappointed so few stores were open at the mall on Monday morning.
Walking around the near-empty mall felt “like another planet,” she said. Smith was shopping for a few items she needed. She doesn’t like shopping online and prefers being able to browse and see an item before purchasing, she said.
Smith, who is a per-diem resident nurse, felt it was time for stores to reopen as long as people are aware and following CDC guidelines.
Shoppers on Monday seemed conscientious of social distancing guidelines at the mall, Hartley said. The mall has provided hand sanitizing stations, and signage that promotes social distancing.
Joanna Paloni, owner of Dogie Style Gourmet Treats, opened her ‘barkery’ in Rimrock Mall for the first time on Monday.
On Monday morning, Paloni was busy putting the finishing touches on the storefront for the pet store that sells handmade dog treats.
Paloni, and her sister Jennifer Bradly, moved into the storefront right before the pandemic shuttered businesses and were able to come set up the store during the month-long closure. Wholesale and online orders kept the business afloat, they said.
Although not quite the grand opening that might have happened, Paloni had already sold a few bags of dog treats about an hour into the mall opening and felt encouraged, she said.
As far as keeping the store clean, “we’re doing our due diligence,” Paloni said. For the sister-owners, being safe was a priority, considering their elderly father's health.
Due diligence included disinfecting counter space and their point of sales machine after each sale, and marking a 6-foot distance behind the counter.
Paloni didn’t expect to see too many shoppers out all at once on Monday or in the coming weeks, as many people continue to be cautious.
Katie Cerda visited the Rimrock Mall to pick up Chinese food from the Flaming Wok on Monday afternoon.
It was the first time in a month of quarantining that the stay-at-home mom had entered the public. She decided to order take-out when she saw the mall’s parking lot was mostly empty.
“I’m nervous,” she said, of being in public.
