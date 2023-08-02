A second suspect has been charged in connection to an armed robbery outside of Scheels in Billings last month.

Nathen Patrick Doyle, 21, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court to counts of robbery and tampering with evidence. Following his arraignment, Doyle’s mother, Brandi LaRaye Garcia, pleaded not guilty to accusations of harboring Doyle while he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Officers with the Billings Police Department pulled into the parking lot of Scheels on July 8 responding to a robbery, the Gazette previously reported. Victims told police they were sitting in a parked vehicle when a gray sedan trapped them in their space.

The victims said at least four people got out of the sedan, all of whom were carrying firearms; one person had an assault-style rifle and the others had handguns, according to court documents. A suspect allegedly demanded one of the victim’s wallet, putting a gun to his head and threatening his life, before all of the suspects drove away from the scene.

Officers tracked the sedan to a home on Terry Avenue in midtown Billings. After receiving a warrant to search the home, police say they recovered two handguns, ammunition and the stolen wallet, among other items. One of the handguns, court documents said, was previously reported stolen.

The day after the robbery, BPD received information that allegedly identified Doyle and three others as the assailants. On suspect, 21-year-old Maliyah Jae Chavez, pleaded not guilty last month to one count of robbery. Video footage recorded outside of the Terry Avenue home allegedly showed four people, including Doyle and Chavez, getting out of the gray sedan at the house about an hour after the robbery was reported. Video also captured Doyle, Chavez and others wiping down surfaces inside the sedan, court documents said.

County prosecutors filed criminal charges against Doyle on July 26, and a $100,000 warrant was signed for his arrest. On July 31, according to a statement from BPD, local police arrested Doyle following a traffic stop near South Park in which Doyle was allegedly riding in a pickup truck driven by his mother. Brandi Garcia, court documents said, had previously been told by law enforcement that her son was a fugitive. She has been charged with one count of felony obstruction of justice.

Standing Master Brad Kneeland set Doyle and Garcia’s bond at $100,000 and $15,000, respectively. If convicted of armed robbery, Doyle could be sentenced up to 40 years in prison, while Garcia faces up to 10 years.

Last year ended with the BPD Street Crimes Unit recovering 153 firearms through the course of its investigations, a five-year high. As of late June 2023, the unit has recovered 56 firearms, according to data provided by BPD. The increase in the number of guns seized by police coincided with an increase in shootings reported in the city.

Over the weekend, an 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after a bullet struck her shoulder. She was sleeping at a home on the South Side. While she was being treated at a Billings hospital, according to BPD, gunfire again struck her residence. Investigators are still trying to identify a shooter, who was described by witnesses as a white juvenile boy possibly wearing a bulletproof vest.

On Monday, police were called to a home on the 200 block of North 20th Street, responding to another home hit by gunfire. Nobody was injured in the shooting, and no arrests have been made.