Billings school board fine-tuning plans to overhaul Senior High School's Daylis Stadium

The Billings public school board is moving closer to finalizing construction plans and improvements to Daylis Stadium at Senior High School.

On Monday night, the CEO of A&E Design presented a proposal for a master plan that focuses on site circulation, access and security, and a pedestrian core to the stadium entrance, along with field and stadium upgrades.

“Probably the biggest shift and really the driver for the overall site concept is fundamentally changing how we circulate the site,” said Dusty Eaton, CEO of A&E Design at a Feb. 1 planning and development committee meeting.

The plan proposes a route through the campus for vehicles and pedestrians that would alleviate traffic congestion on Virginia Lane. The route could be for closed for vehicles depending on time of day for students' safety.

“Everybody has driven by Senior at noon, and has seen the chaos that is students everywhere. It’s highly dangerous, we know that. Students are darting across Grand,” Eaton said.

The route would lead to the entrance for the stadium that resembles a college stadium atmosphere. That entrance area would double as a plaza for students to hang out, eat lunch, and study.

Superintendent Greg Upham said at the sub-committee meeting that motivating students to stay on campus would equate to a safer school.

The plan also proposes a two-level parking garage at the northwest corner of the property that would “effectively double” parking spaces, Eaton said.

The plan is flexible and is moving into the fine-tuning stage. There was no action associated with the stadium at the full board meeting but they are beginning to make estimations about costs, Upham said.

Eaton and administrators will consider cost-benefit decisions to determine details about the site, Eaton said.

Administrators have met with athletic directors from local colleges who are interested in hosting events at the track, according to the administrators, but the colleges were unable to be reached at the time of publication.

Additionally, each high school in Billings will have its own locker room, rather than sharing facilities.

Emergency vehicles will have easy access to the site and architects have tightened security with areas designated for attendees only and athletes only, as well as addressing potentially dangerous and unlit areas that were previously accessible to attendees, Eaton said.

Also at the meeting, board members voted to extend Upham’s contract through the 2024-2025 school year.

A resident asked the board to table the consideration until upcoming trustee elections had passed. He expressed that parents should be given a chance to voice their opinions and the elections could make a difference.

Four trustee positions are up for election on May 3.

Trustee Russ Hall responded that it is the current board’s duty to vote on the extension, adding that it is not typical for board members to respond to public comment.

The board also voted to finalize the amount for the high school operational levy on the May 2022 election ballot, which is $1,500,000. For the taxpayer, that equates to $1.16 per month for a $200,000 home, or 58 cents for homes costing $100,000 said Craig Van Nice, CFO for the district.

Along with voting on Upham’s extension, board members evaluated the superintendent as they do annually, and some provided comments which can be found on the district website.

“I would like to see an increased dialogue between parents and the Superintendent,” wrote trustee Jennifer Hoffman, under the topic of connecting with community.

Chairwoman Greta Besch Moen commented under the section of communication with the board. "[Upham] is a deliberative listener and respects the input from trustees. He has not only been timely and transparent in his updates with the board, he also provides analytical data that serves the trustees in the actions that need to be addressed whether it pertains to is COVID issues or academic assessments," she wrote.

Love 5 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0