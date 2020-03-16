Billings school board meeting to be digital only; mill levy cancellation item on agenda

The proposed resolution cites the ongoing measures taken to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"The Board cannot in good conscious present to the District’s voters the difficult choice of raising taxes or not under the circumstances facing the Billings community during this crisis and its aftermath," it reads.

A flurry of emails to trustees asked them not to cancel the levy offering, including one from Billings Education Association president Rachel Schillreff.

"Please do not make a 1.6 million dollar decision in the midst of the storm," she wrote. "Table the decision. Wait until the public has been given an opportunity to have input on whether they feel a Mill Levy should be ran. Or, perhaps, just let them vote on it."

Another email cited the coronavirus crisis as exposing reasons why the district needs better funding.

"The Catholic schools in Billings are able to give an iPad to each student K-12 loaded with materials for the school closure. Wouldn’t it be great if our public schools could do that too? But we won’t be able to get to that point in the near future (or ever) if we don’t start finding some extra funding for our schools," Brooke Taylor wrote.

