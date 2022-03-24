Billings school board race echoes national culture politics, deepens schisms

This year’s race for the Billings School District 2 board is something this community hasn’t seen in a long time.

For starters, it’s the first time in at least seven years that a board position has been contested. Two years ago, for example, four of the trustees simply retook their seats after election night because no one ran against them.

This year’s race on May 3 comes at a time when the country’s increasingly divisive cultural wars are being fought closer to home, particularly with school boards. Nationally, some school board meetings have gotten so overheated they’ve ended in arrests, as debates raged out of control on topics from race, to gay rights and representation, to COVID mandates and religion.

Numerous school board members across the country have also been targeted with well-funded recall efforts. In a suburban Denver school district, a national conservative group is spending $500,000 on a recall campaign. One board candidate in the district said she’d gotten a vicious email hoping she’d get cancer and die, the New York Times reported.

Things have been more civil in Billings, although one parent’s recent request to have two school library books dealing with LGBTQ issues removed drew hundreds of emailed comments to the board. A few of those comments were too vulgar to read aloud during the board meeting.

In Billings, four SD2 trustee seats are up for grabs this year, with three incumbents running against at least five contenders.

The races are non-partisan, but early meetings of potential candidates indicate political affiliation will be a central issue in the races.

During one recent gathering of the Yellowstone County Republican Women’s group, four school board challengers rallied around a platform of opposing COVID mandates; championing parents’ rights, and demanding transparency in school policy and governance.

The four candidates attending the meeting each received $200 for their campaigns from the Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee, according to the state Commission of Political Practice’s website.

None of the incumbents have received funds for campaigning, according to public records, while newcomer candidates show a range of about $1,500 to $4,000 in total money received.

Candidates who attended the YCRW luncheon also received help from Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian conservative political group funded by David and Charles Koch that advocates for empowering individuals and limiting government.

The help technically comes from AFP’s foundation rather than AFP.

For candidate Chad Nelson, for example, the group made itself available to help. He attended a class on door-knocking that trained the group in “classic sales” techniques, he said.

Nelson also attended a course about the constitution, which he thought was phenomenal. It was educational, free, and they even provided food, he said.

Nelson does not consider himself someone who is politically motivated, only conservative groups reached out to him, he said, except for the teachers union, which also endorses candidates. He’s grateful for the help, he said, calling the election process “daunting.”

“It’s scary. I don’t like the fact that it’s divided, but it's just the way it goes,” Nelson said.

In a separate interview with the Gazette, Nelson said he was grateful, too, for the other newcomer candidates who have communicated and helped each other throughout the election process.

David Herbst, who is the state director of AFP, said the group offers to lift people’s voices and help them tell their stories. “Our mission is to build a grassroots movement in order to transform public policy for that vision, where people serve each other in mutually beneficial ways.”

Members of AFP were present at the recent YCRW meeting, and they spoke during a rally in January advocating for school choice — celebrating changes to state law expanding the amount of tax credits available for financial donations to private schools.

There is also some concern among candidates for the school board over the number of trustees that have been appointed to the board. Six of the nine current trustees were originally appointed to their seats, said Craig Van Nice, the board’s clerk and the district’s chief financial officer.

All but one of those appointed to the board have since gone up for election, although most of those elections were uncontested. Current board member Zack Terakedis was appointed last July and hasn’t yet faced an election cycle.

In Terakedis’ case, the board advertised the role of replacement trustee and received three applications, from which they interviewed and appointed him.

Nelson decided to run after he attended a school board meeting and saw his district’s seat unfilled, which was before Terakedis was appointed.

“I was upset because in the agenda, they were going to vote to give power to [Superintendent] Greg Upham,” Nelson said, in an interview with the Gazette. The policy, 1905, gave Upham the ability to impose or remove mandates, which he makes based on recommendations and reports from RiverStone Health.

“The system isn’t designed for a school board to give over power. There’s supposed to be a check-and-balance system,” Nelson said.

In a separate interview with the Gazette, Terakedis said he appreciated his appointment because it gave him the opportunity to see if the role was a fit during the shortened 10-month term.

“We took a long time to discuss it in our family to decide, and I have small kids in school, so it seemed like there were a lot of things that made sense,” he said. Terakedis has nearly 15 years experience working with youth service organizations, he said, including Coca-Cola C5 Youth Programs, Eckerd Youth Programs, and Trio Programs. He also has financial and budget literacy, he added.

He knows educators who live in his neighborhood, and several of them suggested he should apply, Terakedis said.

“I’m a good school board candidate because I do the work. Because I understand my responsibility and I have a background in education. But there are things that this community just doesn’t understand about our public school system,” he said. At the time of the interview, he cited funding complications from the state level that have since been resolved.

Candidate Teresa Larsen expressed concerns about mental health among students in the district, and she wants to see more transparency from the board.

“I know nowadays that we’re seeing more mental illness among elementary kids. I want to focus on that and make sure we are meeting those kids’ needs,” she said.

When asked about the possibility of a balanced calendar, essentially year-round school, candidate John VonLangen said that parents should be responsible for their kids’ summer education if they so choose.

“I am not in favor of that. I think the less time our kids are in public school, the better,” he said.

A work session about balanced calendars and high school bonds will take place April 4 for members of the board.

Scott McCulloch, trustee in district five, has served for three years.

“The argument of parental rights is inadequate to the challenges we have facing public education,” he said.

“We must have a more stable and appropriate funding system if we are to continue to provide educational opportunities for our students,” McCulloch wrote, in response to a survey sent to candidates from the Gazette.

He added that trustees should be focusing on continued growth of career technical education instead of the “ghost” of Critical Race Theory.

CRT refers to a decades-old movement among legal scholars and civil rights activists to thoroughly examine the interplay between racial justice and law. School officials, teachers and state education associations have repeatedly said that CRT is not taught in any Montana public schools, according to a Montana Free Press article published in early March.

Contested seats

In district three, two newcomers are competing for the vacancy that opened with board chairwoman Greta Besch Moen choosing to not run again after her term ends. Shannon Johnson is running against Teresa Larsen.

In district four, appointed incumbent Zack Terakedis will run against Chad Nelson.

In district five, incumbent Scott McCulloch is running against Kristen Gilfeather, as well as Kayla Ladson.

In district seven, incumbent Brian Yates will run against John VonLangen.

Critical Race Theory

Not everyone agrees on whether or not CRT is taught in secondary schools. CRT is a legal argument limited mostly to graduate schools. The theory argues that racism over time has manifested itself in laws, and that the legacies of slavery and Jim Crow have kept Black people from achieving equality.

New board candidates are wary that CRT could be dressed up using distracting terms like “equity."

Last June, Republicans in the House of Representatives, specifically members from the Republican Study Committee, circulated a memo from Committee Chair Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), encouraging members to “lean into the culture war,” according to an article published in Open Secrets, a non-profit group that tracks data on campaign finance and lobbying.

“Because the backlash against Critical Race Theory is real,” Banks wrote. “We are beginning to see an organic movement from parents across the country … who are fed up with the lessons their kids are being taught. As House conservatives, we should be sending a signal to these concerned parents: We have your back.”

In Montana and nationally, CRT has become a catch-all for any instruction that critics perceive as advancing notions of white guilt and white privilege or characterizing racial disparities as the result of systemic racism. The Montana Free Press reported earlier this month that Attorney General Austin Knudsen entered the fray last May, issuing a legal opinion declaring the teaching of CRT to be unlawfully discriminatory and pledging his office’s support to parents or students who allege race-based discrimination in the classroom. Knudsen wrote the opinion at Arntzen’s request.

“Individuals may not be instructed or compelled to apologize for their race or forced to admit privilege based on their race,” Knudsen wrote. “It is illegal, likewise, to advocate that a particular race is negative or evil. It is also illegal for curricula to instruct [a] student that members of a particular race or racial identity pose specific dangers to other individuals.”

Recent years

Trustee terms last three years and elections take place every May.

In May 2021, two incumbents or candidates ran unopposed, known as acclimation.

In April 2020, four incumbents or candidates won by acclimation. COVID-19 caused the election date to change, Van Nice said.

