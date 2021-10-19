Billings school board ratifies 3-year contract with pay raises for teachers

Teachers and trustees in Billings School District 2 have landed on a 3-year contract that provides raises and a one-time essential worker bonus for educators, and additional compensation for special education teachers, among other provisions.
The SD2 board unanimously ratified the contract on Monday night.
"It's a very challenging time to renegotiate a contract," said trustee Brian Yates. "It was a tough process."
Tough but positive, said Superintendent Greg Upham, "Take a deep breath and celebrate."
The last 18 months have been some of the most tumultuous for the school district. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic closed SD2 schools in March of 2020 over the course of a single weekend, leaving teachers and students to figure out on the fly how to switch to online learning.
When school returned that fall, educators and administrators grappled with how to structure and teach classes while keeping students and teachers safe from the virus.
"We have done extraordinary things," Upham said. "This contract is reflective of that."
The new 3-year labor contract with the district's teachers union, the Billings Education Association, includes a 2% raise for teachers for the 2021-2022 school year and a 1.5% raise the two following years.
It also included a one-time essential worker bonus of $2,000 for any certified staff employed by the district between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30 this year.
The raises were important as it allows SD2 to remain competitive with other school districts in the state, Upham said.
Along those same lines, the new contract includes a $1,250 stipend for licensed special education teachers.
SD2 has struggled to recruit and retain special education teachers, and union leaders and district officials are hopeful the stipend will work as an incentive.
Written into the contract is a provision to evaluate the stipend's effectiveness at the end of the three years, possibly allowing it to sunset.
Also included in the contract is a proposal adjusting how the district calculates service credits for teachers, something that has been part of an educator's compensation package when they retire.
The contract also adjusts lane changes for teachers, limiting it to two changes a year for the first two years of the contract and then one lane change for the final year. Teachers move into lanes of higher pay as they gain more education either through earning specific certifications or educational degrees like a masters or PhD.
Finally, the contract makes adjustments to the district's family medical leave policy along with the process by which it conducts teacher evaluations.
School board chairwoman Greta Besch Moen applauded the two sides of the negotiating committee, praising the work and the time they put into the process. Trustee Jennifer Hoffman agreed.
"Both teams worked really hard to come up with what we came up with," she said.