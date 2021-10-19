Billings school board ratifies 3-year contract with pay raises for teachers

It also included a one-time essential worker bonus of $2,000 for any certified staff employed by the district between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30 this year.

The raises were important as it allows SD2 to remain competitive with other school districts in the state, Upham said.

Along those same lines, the new contract includes a $1,250 stipend for licensed special education teachers.

SD2 has struggled to recruit and retain special education teachers, and union leaders and district officials are hopeful the stipend will work as an incentive.

Written into the contract is a provision to evaluate the stipend's effectiveness at the end of the three years, possibly allowing it to sunset.

Also included in the contract is a proposal adjusting how the district calculates service credits for teachers, something that has been part of an educator's compensation package when they retire.

The contract also adjusts lane changes for teachers, limiting it to two changes a year for the first two years of the contract and then one lane change for the final year. Teachers move into lanes of higher pay as they gain more education either through earning specific certifications or educational degrees like a masters or PhD.