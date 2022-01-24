Billings School board votes to keep controversial books addressing LGBTQ+ issues

The Billings School Board voted unanimously Monday to keep two controversial books on the shelves of high school libraries.
A parent of a local high school student in the district challenged “Lawn Boy,” an autobiographical novel by Jonathan Evision and a graphic style memoir by Maia Kobabe called “Gender Queer.” Both books have been challenged in numerous school districts across the country, and in several areas they have been banned.
"Child-on-child sex acts really have no value to any kind of learning inside of the school," said Nathan Mathews, who challenged the books.
"Lawn Boy" depicts sex acts between 10-year-old boys. "Gender Queer" also depicts sex scenes.
Mathews said that after hearing about a fight over the books in another state, he checked in October to see if public schools in Billings had the books.
"My point would be that if I stood outside that school and handed out pornographic materials, I’d go to jail," he said. "It seems odd to me that these books would be in our school library for everybody to access."
It is rare for a book challenge to reach a school board for a decision, said Jeff Weldon, the legal counsel for the board.
Challenged books are first discussed with a librarian, or a teacher if the reading is an assignment. Most disagreements are resolved at this level or are resolved in discussion with a school's principal.
In addition to asking themselves a number of questions about the books per policy, the board focused on the works as wholes rather than focusing on the controversial parts in question. They also weighed the educational value, the district's existing policies, and both state and federal law.
"I don't like those images," said Russell Hall, board member. "But then I saw the rest of the book. I saw enough to recognize someone in a really tough situation... all I can imagine is that there are youth in our schools and they don't know where to turn."
Much of the discussion emphasized a need to support LGBTQ students, but that the issue would also hopefully be discussed in the same terms if heterosexual sex scenes were instead depicted.
Libraries in the district have only lent "Lawn Boy" twice and "Gender Queer" eight times.
Following the parent's complaint, a review committee comprised of a building administrator, a parent, a teacher, and a librarian from schools other than the ones in question recommended that both books remain in the high school libraries.
Legal counsel and administrators agreed there is a narrow scope for when a book can be removed without violating First Amendment rights.
A 1982 supreme court decision rules that public schools can ban books that are "pervasively vulgar" but they cannot remove books "simply because they dislike the ideas contained in those books."
An ad hoc committee consisting of at least three school board members also earlier reviewed the materials. They recommended banning "Gender Queer" within the district and keeping "Lawn Boy."
"Conflict is often ugly and harsh," said Kathryn Pfaffinger, a member of the review committee and a veteran English teacher at Skyview High School. She compared vulgar language she sometimes hears in the halls to the content in question: "Does it help to appeal to teen readers? Yeah, absolutely it does."
By 5 p.m. on Monday, the school board had received more than 250 emails addressing the request to ban the books.
Jennifer Sanchez wrote a letter supporting removal of both books.
The books are obscene because they fit the definition of obscenity, she wrote. “For me, this is not a heterosexual vs homosexual issue."
“Gender Queer” glorifies sexting and depicts sexual acts. Sexual terms in the book “are exactly what pedophiles use to try and normalize their interaction with kids,” she said in the letter.
She said “Lawn Boy,” which describes oral sex between two 10-year-old boys, is child pornography.
James Allen describes himself in his letter to the board as “a concerned citizen and taxpayer” and ends the letter with “God bless.”
“I beg you to pull these titles out of any school in the district,” Allen writes. “It's the job of parents to teach their children about sex and it is not the school’s place to push this on young minds.”
The majority of emails to the board opposed banning the books.
One writer, who used a pseudonym to sign the letter, said “as the mother of two gay children I encourage you to keep this book available to students who are seeking answers in their life. I wish this had been available when my children were in high school.”
Alice Asleson identified herself in her letter as a librarian at Senior High School who recently served on the districts Materials Challenge Review Committee as the librarian representative.
She said she “wholeheartedly” supports both books and feels strongly that pulling either would be “a grave error.”
“It is critical that we include library materials to meet the needs of older students and LGBTQ+ students, not only the needs of younger students and cisgender/heterosexual students,” she wrote.
Dane Spencer told the board he feared “banning the books would send the message to all students (but specifically queer students) that there is something wrong or grossly inappropriate about queer sexual identities.”
He said he also found the targeting of queer books hypocritical. Controversial books depicting heterosexual sex, including Vladimir Nabokov’s “Lolita” remain in high school libraries.
Board Trustee Mike Leo, who served on the ad hoc committee, said that high schoolers have easy access to pornography with cell phones and computers, adding that he doubts any of the students are looking to the library as a source for pornography.
"This is a solution in search of a problem, and there’s not a problem here. The problem is that there’s an out-of-state agenda that’s being pushed forward, probably for some entity or individual’s gain, and we’ve got some people who have taken it up here," said Leo.