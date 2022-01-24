Billings School board votes to keep controversial books addressing LGBTQ+ issues

Challenged books are first discussed with a librarian, or a teacher if the reading is an assignment. Most disagreements are resolved at this level or are resolved in discussion with a school's principal.

In addition to asking themselves a number of questions about the books per policy, the board focused on the works as wholes rather than focusing on the controversial parts in question. They also weighed the educational value, the district's existing policies, and both state and federal law.

"I don't like those images," said Russell Hall, board member. "But then I saw the rest of the book. I saw enough to recognize someone in a really tough situation... all I can imagine is that there are youth in our schools and they don't know where to turn."

Much of the discussion emphasized a need to support LGBTQ students, but that the issue would also hopefully be discussed in the same terms if heterosexual sex scenes were instead depicted.

Libraries in the district have only lent "Lawn Boy" twice and "Gender Queer" eight times.