Billings school district paying $500K to family of boy who fell at West High

The Billings School District’s insurance company will pay $500,000 to the family of a boy injured in a fall during a school event, according to a recently released court document.
In 2018, the boy fell through a safety railing at West High School during a volleyball tournament. The event was sponsored by the non-profit Amateur Athletic Union and hosted at the high school.
The boy was in the gym’s mezzanine area when he fell through a railing 10 to 15 feet to the gym floor below, court records state.
He was first rushed to Billings Clinic hospital and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital in suburban Denver. Doctors there said the boy suffered a “significant skull fracture” that required surgery, along with bruising and spinal injuries, the family’s lawsuit states.
Medical expenses topped $100,000, according to court records.
The family’s attorneys argued the horizontal railings on the mezzanine are spaced too far apart and “create an unsafe and attractive” hazard.
The boy's parents, Nikki and Pat Zimmer of Worden, sued the district and AAU in 2018. Earlier this month, the parties settled the lawsuit. The amount paid by AAU is undisclosed.
In 2019, a West High athlete's family settled a lawsuit against the district after alleging she was racially discriminated against following a five-game suspension.
The family of a wrestler injured during practice at Senior High School settled a lawsuit against the district in 2017 for $30,000.
In 2016, the district settled a suit from a family whose 7-year-old suffered a skull fracture when she fell into a window well while playing during recess at Broadwater Elementary.
The district and its insurance carrier paid just under $91,000 to the family of a Senior High School student who committed suicide after her former teacher, Stacey Rambold, was charged with raping her when she was 14.