Billings school district plans to tentatively remove mask mandate for second semester

“We have reason to believe and it makes sense that we’ll continue to see declines because that’s what epidemics typically do," he said.

If the general mandate is lifted, the board or Upham could still impose a mandate on a particular school should there be a need. Even if lifted, masks would continue to be an option for all students.

One factor that has changed is the ability for 5- to 11-year-olds to receive vaccines.

“By mid-January, families will have had the opportunity to be completely vaccinated,” said Upham. “But I think moving as far as SD2 is concerned…I think we’ll continue to see numbers decline, and so projecting a little bit on what that looks like is cautiously optimistic. Obviously if we see spikes we would consider not lifting the mandate.”

Second semester instruction begins Jan. 18.

Mixed opinions

Community members have voiced both support and concern for lifting the mandate that can be found on the school board’s public email stream.