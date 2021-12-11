Billings school district plans to tentatively remove mask mandate for second semester

The Billings Public Schools may lift mask mandates beginning next semester, if COVID-19 cases continue trending downwards.
“I know we’re dealing with mask fatigue, I’ve talked with our building administrators,” Superintendent Greg Upham said during a Nov. 15 school board meeting. “We know we can’t wear masks forever. I’ve said that from the very beginning.”
Upham would not commit to a specific number or a metric that would trigger the lifting of masks when schools begins again after the holidays in mid-January. The decision will be made after considering several factors including the number of cases among students and staff.
In the week ending Dec. 4, at least 23 students and five staff members became ill with COVID, according to district data. It is unclear how many people in the district are currently sick in total. The highest recorded new cases were from Sept. 12-18, with 102 students and 19 staff infected.
The board analyzes several COVID metrics in the county from the Yellowstone County Schools Weekly Report.
“All those are factors that really tell us we’ve gone past that peak on the epidemiological curve,” Dr. John Felton explained during a recent school board meeting. Felton is CEO and president of RiverStone Health, the county's public health agency.
“We have reason to believe and it makes sense that we’ll continue to see declines because that’s what epidemics typically do," he said.
If the general mandate is lifted, the board or Upham could still impose a mandate on a particular school should there be a need. Even if lifted, masks would continue to be an option for all students.
One factor that has changed is the ability for 5- to 11-year-olds to receive vaccines.
“By mid-January, families will have had the opportunity to be completely vaccinated,” said Upham. “But I think moving as far as SD2 is concerned…I think we’ll continue to see numbers decline, and so projecting a little bit on what that looks like is cautiously optimistic. Obviously if we see spikes we would consider not lifting the mandate.”
Second semester instruction begins Jan. 18.
Mixed opinions
Community members have voiced both support and concern for lifting the mandate that can be found on the school board’s public email stream.
“These young kids are being forced to wear a mask all day, endure headaches, skin rashes, nose bleeds, etc. to ‘help their community’,” Tanya Watt, a second-grade teacher at Newman Elementary wrote to the school board on Oct. 22. “The data Mr. Felton has been presenting shows that our hospitals have high numbers, and I empathize with them…However, the hospitals are not being overrun by children taking up COVID beds. In fact, as you know, children typically have very mild cases." She added that she is not anti-mask, but anti-mandate.
James Vincent, a retired cardiologist, has emailed articles to the board suggesting concern over a potential outbreak. “The combination of flu, RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] and persistence of Delta may make the winter a difficult time for schools and the healthcare system. Universal masking in schools and elsewhere will remain one of the primary tools for prevention,” he wrote on Nov. 23.
Medical journals have published findings about transmission in schools.
“A study comparing COVID-19 hospitalizations between counties with in-person learning and those without in-person learning found no effect of in-person school reopening on COVID-19 hospitalization rates when baseline county hospitalization rates were low or moderate,” states a brief from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, updated in November. The brief is titled “Science Brief: Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in K-12 Schools and Early Care and Education Programs – Updated.”
The finding also states that “most studies that have shown success in limiting transmission in schools have required that staff only or staff and students wear masks as one of the school’s prevention strategies. Inconsistent mask use may have contributed to school-based outbreaks.”
In March, the school board made an emergency declaration that allows for quicker policy changes such as an imposition or removal of a mask mandate. A revision to the declaration gave Upham the ability to implement such measures, in coordination with the County's Unified Health Command. UHC is comprised of RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.