Billings School District reports COVID spike

Billings public schools has reported that at least 121 students and 40 staff members are newly infected with COVID-19.

The data comes from reports made between Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, and rises sharply from five students and five staff members reported in the week leading to the holiday break -- from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25.

Billings public schools has not yet posted information in response to the spikes or whether the choice to tentatively lift the mask mandate will remain.

The district is hoping to make mask wearing option beginning Jan. 17 for staff and Jan. 18 for all students, according to a statement on the district’s web site.

In Great Falls, the swift rise in COVID cases in the district prompted school officials to move all classes online at least through Jan. 17.

Great Falls currently has 125 staff members sick with COVID, and the substitute fill rate was below 46%, according to the recent statement. That equates to 54 classrooms without substitutes across the district, along with 185 students sick with COVID.

“That is the highest number of infections that we have experienced this year to date,” read the posting.

— This story will be updated.

