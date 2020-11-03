Billings school district rolls out own COVID-19 tracking

Billings Public Schools released its own accounting of COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the district, which hopefully provides more timely and accurate information about the cases.
The data is still about a week behind, showing a backdated snapshot of cases in schools. The report will be released weekly.
In an email to district trustees, Superintendent Greg Upham wrote that the district "needed a better way to be informed about the number of positive student and staff cases."
The case totals show a wide disconnect between what has been reported through a Montana Department of Health and Human Services; the Billings report shows almost 250 total cases among students and almost 100 staff cases since school began through Oct. 24.
The state report shows far lower totals, with about 75 cases assigned to the district's schools; some of that is attributable to more than 100 "under investigation" Yellowstone County cases that weren't assigned to a school, but not the full difference.
Almost half of the total cases have showed up in high schools. During the most recent week, Senior had 10 student positives, West had 11 student and four staff positives, Skyview had seven student and one staff positive, and the Career Center had one student positive.
Among middle schools, Castle Rock had five student and four staff positives. No other school had more than five active cases for that week.
While proportionally fewer elementary students were recorded as positives, 40 staff members were, almost as many as middle and high school staff combined.
Upham said that despite a continued rise in active cases and positivity rates among Yellowstone County and the state, there's no plan to shut down buildings.
He said the increase is a cause for concern, especially as the positive cases and quarantines stress staffing in school buildings, and didn't rule out a switch to remote learning in the future.
“If I've learned anything from this virus, it's that things can change very rapidly,” he said.
Information about quarantined students or staff was not in the report, but Upham said that he hopes to add that information soon.
Those figures could be on the rise soon as the district adapts to a new Centers for Disease Control requirement that now considers a close contact anyone who spent 15 cumulative minutes within six feet of someone in a 24-hour period. The previous requirement was a consecutive 15 minutes.
That could mean more people are considered close contacts of positive cases and required to quarantine, Upham said.
Several districts have been temporary forced to close buildings and go online-only in recent weeks, including Hardin and Park City.
View the full report here: https://billingsschoolsnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/SD2-List-of-COVID-Cases.pdf
