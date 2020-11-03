Billings school district rolls out own COVID-19 tracking

Among middle schools, Castle Rock had five student and four staff positives. No other school had more than five active cases for that week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While proportionally fewer elementary students were recorded as positives, 40 staff members were, almost as many as middle and high school staff combined.

Upham said that despite a continued rise in active cases and positivity rates among Yellowstone County and the state, there's no plan to shut down buildings.

He said the increase is a cause for concern, especially as the positive cases and quarantines stress staffing in school buildings, and didn't rule out a switch to remote learning in the future.

“If I've learned anything from this virus, it's that things can change very rapidly,” he said.

Information about quarantined students or staff was not in the report, but Upham said that he hopes to add that information soon.