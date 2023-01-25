Billings school district rules out Gazette building as its new Career Center

Billings Public Schools is looking to expand its Career and Technical Education offerings through a new Career Center, but it likely won’t happen for quite some time.

After months of discussing its possibility, the School District 2 board of trustees voted to end pursuits to purchase the Billings Gazette building for its new Career Center.

The idea of the school district purchasing the building was first mentioned during the summer of 2022 due to its centralized location for all its high schools and the fact that it's been on the market since September 2021.

Montana law allows a school district’s board to purchase real estate following approval by its voters. The purchase of school property is typically financed through bonds, which also must be approved by voters with measures often getting combined when submitted to the electorate.

The district has been looking to move on from its current Career Center due both to its aging concrete structure that's been deemed “inadequate to maintain” and its location on the West End, which impacts Skyview student attendance.

A feasibility study was recently begun by the architectural firm A&E Design to explore possible development scenarios with the building.

Findings were presented to the board earlier in January who then consulted with district stakeholders.

The study works off the facility updates mapped out for the Career Center back in 2018 and takes additional development options going forward into account.

The 94,000-square-foot mid-century modern building at 401 N. Broadway was built in 1967 to replace its original home at the corner of Montana Avenue and North 27th Street and was expanded in 2007 for a new production system that added advertising inserts into the paper. It was put up for sale in September 2021 to consolidate workspace.

While presenting initial findings from the building during a district board meeting Monday night, A&E Design CEO Dusty Eaton said the building’s open design would make any conversions to classrooms relatively easy. He added that it had been well-maintained over the years, finding zero cracks in its concrete walls which is unusual for a building as old as it is.

“The building overall is in great condition. It’s got a lot of potential,” he said. “Purely from an architectural perspective…it’s very robust in its capacity and its quality of construction is notably high.”

A&E estimated 16,000 feet of fabrication space for various classes and the 4,000 feet for administration offices on the main floor, 16 classes on the second floor and the basement as storage. Where the paper’s printing press currently operates, the Career Center’s design and construction, manufacturing and agriculture could fit with 4,000 square feet per program due to its high ceiling. Welding, fabrication, and STEM could also fit in the taller ceiling level of that space.

The current Career Center has 135,000 square feet and the capacity for around 1,000 students. Converting the Gazette building to the new and only Career Center as it currently stands would be a significant downsize with Eaton adding up its total building space to 83,000 square feet throughout its three floors.

Eaton pointed out some potential options to increase the total space that included utilizing classroom space more efficiently than the current location and possibly building a new, free-standing building with a vertical configuration in the Gazette parking lot.

That solution, however, would worsen another problem with a central, downtown location: parking. During a discussion, Trustee Janna Hafer said she had met with the owner of Midland Printing located directly north of the building and that they would be amenable to possibly selling the property to the district. She added that she had reached out to other property owners on the block for similar discussions, which would provide more space to work with.

“It is possible, potentially, that the whole block could be available,” she said.

Other concerns mentioned by the board included the overall cost for the building with the current asking price for the building being $7.865 million. Superintendent Greg Upham told the board he had met with the Gazette’s parent company Lee Enterprises and that Lee would be willing to hold any potential sales for the next few months while the district finishes its feasibility study on the condition that a 1% nonrefundable holding fee be paid.

With $47 million already put aside for deferred high school maintenance across the district, around $10 million for Daylis Stadium renovations, continuing CTE program expansion and a new superintendent selection coming this year, Upham recommended that the board plan for a bond vote for November 2024 if they wished to continue exploring this option.

He also warned that neither a successful vote for the bond nor Lee waiting on the vote is a guarantee.

“There’s extreme risk with this,” Upham said.

The board ultimately voted 4-3 against moving forward with the feasibility study and considering the Gazette building as its new Career Center. The district will inform Lee of this decision and its planning and development committee will move forward exploring other options.