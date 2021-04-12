Billings school employee placed on leave; investigation ongoing

A School District 2 employee was recently placed on administrative leave and Superintendent Greg Upham says he has ordered an investigation.

An incident was reported to district officials on March 31, and the employee was placed on administrative leave on March 31, according to Upham.

"Which is standard procedure. It protects both the complainant and employee, we just work through the process," he said.

At this point the superintendent said he is not disclosing the employee's name, where they work in the district or any more details about the incident reported.

Involved in the investigation is someone who Upham labeled as an outside investigator not attached to the school district. Police are not involved, according to the superintendent.

Upham said there are standard procedures in these kinds of investigations but timelines can vary.

"We obviously try to do them as effectively and efficiently as we can. And then we work through this with our legal counsel and the legal counsel walks through procedures and protocols with the investigation," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.