Billings school levy ballots to go out as budget issues emerge from COVID-19 shadow

Economics were a concern for officials in Great Falls. Like Billings, the district has its sights set on a levy long before the pandemic. And passage in the city has been hit-or-miss in recent years.

"When COVID hit, I think we all had to back up a step or two," Great Falls Public Schools superintendent Tom Moore said. But the district determined that money raised by the levy would be crucial to maintaining operations, especially when looking at challenges in the wake of remote learning last spring. They worked to be conscious of sweeping job losses and business shutdowns, but stuck to their guns.

And voters agreed, by an almost 53-47% margin.

Moore said that the circumstances of remote learning created an appreciation for both parents and teachers of each other's positions; of the difficulty of educating students, and the challenges of balancing that burden for parents. That "built some bridges," Moore said, that may have aided in levy support but also in general support for public education.

"I really believe that this is kind of pivotal for the mindset shift," he said.

Local control