Billings school levy election could be postponed until July
Billings school levy election could be postponed until July

School elections could be pushed back until July 7, according to a proposal before the Billings Public Schools trustees. 

Trustees are slated to meet at 5:30 p.m. tonight for a digital meeting. 

The recommendation comes from Yellowstone County School Superintendent and Treasurer Sherry Long and elections administrator Bret Rutherford, who cite public disruptions because of the new coronavirus.  

The election is scheduled for May 5. School District 2's elementary district will have levy on the ballot that trustees continue to stand behind amid extended COVID-19 closures for schools. 

