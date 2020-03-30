Billings school levy election likely postponed until July

School elections will likely be pushed back until July 7, according to county officials.

The elections are typically held in May; this spring's final date to return mail ballots was May 5. But as the new coronavirus has caused sweeping disruptions, election officials have recommended pushing the date back.

“The health of our staff, volunteers, and the public is of utmost importance,” wrote Yellowstone County Elections Administrator Bret Rutherford in a letter to School District 2 trustees.

Trustees had voted to run an elementary district operating levy of up to $1.6 million, something they've framed as a critical step in closing an elementary budget gap that's led to recommendations to cut about 40 full-time equivalent positions.

Billings superintendent Greg Upham recommended March 16 pulling the levy from the ballots as it became apparent that COVID-19 would create significant economic problems and strain health care resources, but trustees voted to stick to the plan.

The spring school elections are typically mail ballots, but that process is still affected by health recommendations and social distancing. After ballots are printed, volunteers usually spend about eight days sealing them in envelopes and preparing to mail them out.