Billings school levy election likely postponed until July

School elections will likely be pushed back until July 7, according to county officials.
The elections are typically held in May; this spring's final date to return mail ballots was May 5. But as the new coronavirus has caused sweeping disruptions, election officials have recommended pushing the date back.
“The health of our staff, volunteers, and the public is of utmost importance,” wrote Yellowstone County Elections Administrator Bret Rutherford in a letter to School District 2 trustees.
Trustees had voted to run an elementary district operating levy of up to $1.6 million, something they've framed as a critical step in closing an elementary budget gap that's led to recommendations to cut about 40 full-time equivalent positions.
Billings superintendent Greg Upham recommended March 16 pulling the levy from the ballots as it became apparent that COVID-19 would create significant economic problems and strain health care resources, but trustees voted to stick to the plan.
The spring school elections are typically mail ballots, but that process is still affected by health recommendations and social distancing. After ballots are printed, volunteers usually spend about eight days sealing them in envelopes and preparing to mail them out.
"With the shelter-in-place order and the social spacing guidelines that we are required to follow, this will not be possible," Rutherford wrote.
The legal authority to cancel or move the election date lies with county superintendent of schools Sherry Long, and moving the date required no action from trustees, district lawyer Jeff Weldon told trustees.
They didn't object to the move, however.
“It gives a little bit of breathing room and breathing space,” school board chairwoman Greta Besch Moen said. "It in no way affects our plan to run the election.”
Upham updates
Schools buildings have been almost entirely cleared out since Gov. Steve Bullock issued a stay-at-home order, Upham said. Only a few, including himself, are staffing the Lincoln Center, and only one or two people staff schools with limited hours.
Elementary schools are staffed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to noon, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. Middle and high schools are staffed on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This social distancing isn’t very fun,” Upham said. “I am a people person, and I miss people.”
Bullock has ordered schools closed through April 10, but several other states have extended closures through the end of the school year. Upham previously told district staff to prepare for that possibility.
He told trustees that he doesn't have inside info on future closures but that he expects an update from Bullock.
“I anticipate hearing from the governor probably late this week, maybe early next week, about what the future holds,” Upham said.
