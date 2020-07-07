Billings school levy passes, lending aid to elementary budget deficit

Billings voters passed the School District 2 elementary general fund levy in Tuesday's mail ballot election, offering support to a district grappling with a structural budget deficit.
The $1.6 million ask will cost $9.79 per $100,000 in assessed property value.
The 54%-46% margin is also a step toward a culture of consistent levy passage that superintendent Greg Upham frequently advocates for. The vote follows a high school levy that passed last year.
Upham lauded continuing efforts from trustees and school staff to help the public get a better grasp on the state's school funding formula.
“We’ve worked hard to answer difficult questions,” he said.
The school election was delayed from its usual May date as election officials said they didn't have the ability to operate a mail election during sweeping COVID-19 shutdowns.
The pro-levy campaign was also muted compared to previous years, with social distancing recommendations and large gathering limits. Proponents instead focused on social media.
The abrupt shift to remote learning this spring created more communication between parents and guardians and school, Upham said, and peeled back the curtain on educators' efforts to continue learning with school buildings closed.
“I think our communities just got to see the total package that public education has to offer our community,” he said.
School administrators have framed the levy as a necessary lifeline for a district mired in a structural budget deficit.
Billings trustees leaned toward a levy beginning last summer, when administrators realized the depth of the structural deficit in the elementary district. There's enough money this school year to pay the district's bills, but it doesn't all come from sustainable sources. Administrators project that the deficit could worsen, and have announced cuts of about 40 full-time equivalent positions and 10% reductions in building operation budgets before the pandemic.
Unlike last year's high school district levy, which was dedicated largely to new textbooks and career-focused staffers, the elementary levy isn't dedicated to any specific item.
“This is pure operational — heat, lights, people,” superintendent Greg Upham said previously, calling the budget deficit “probably the No. 1 issue in our district, other than COVID-19.”
Levy passage wouldn't affect the previously proposed cuts, Upham has said.
However, it will help the district "start to dig out," he said, highlighting that the funding from the levy continues year after year.
“It’s ongoing support, so we can build on that,” he said.
Not all ballots are counted, but the vote is unlikely to change. Almost 31,000 ballots had come in by mail before Tuesday, Yellowstone County Elections Administrator Brett Rutherford said.
Officials did not count ballots dropped off at the office Tuesday because of concerns about COVID-19 transmission from licked envelopes, Rutherford said. Those ballots will be counted Wednesday.
Also on ballots, a general fund levy for Elder Grove, a K-8 district west of Billings, failed Tuesday by a 31%-69% margin.
The district passed a bond to build a new middle school in 2017, but tax raises have typically been a tough sell in the district. The levy would have cost about $87 per $100,000 of assessed property value. Elder Grove has a largely residential tax base, and the tax burden falls heavily on homeowners.
