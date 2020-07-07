Billings school levy passes, lending aid to elementary budget deficit

Unlike last year's high school district levy, which was dedicated largely to new textbooks and career-focused staffers, the elementary levy isn't dedicated to any specific item.

“This is pure operational — heat, lights, people,” superintendent Greg Upham said previously, calling the budget deficit “probably the No. 1 issue in our district, other than COVID-19.”

Levy passage wouldn't affect the previously proposed cuts, Upham has said.

However, it will help the district "start to dig out," he said, highlighting that the funding from the levy continues year after year.

“It’s ongoing support, so we can build on that,” he said.

Not all ballots are counted, but the vote is unlikely to change. Almost 31,000 ballots had come in by mail before Tuesday, Yellowstone County Elections Administrator Brett Rutherford said.

Officials did not count ballots dropped off at the office Tuesday because of concerns about COVID-19 transmission from licked envelopes, Rutherford said. Those ballots will be counted Wednesday.

Also on ballots, a general fund levy for Elder Grove, a K-8 district west of Billings, failed Tuesday by a 31%-69% margin.

The district passed a bond to build a new middle school in 2017, but tax raises have typically been a tough sell in the district. The levy would have cost about $87 per $100,000 of assessed property value. Elder Grove has a largely residential tax base, and the tax burden falls heavily on homeowners.