Billings school slated to start as planned, despite teacher's union, others' requests to delay

Parent Katie Schneider urged a delay after the Monday board meeting.

"Tonight, it became very clear that there is no true plan in place, especially in regard to high school," she wrote. "I strongly urge you to delay the start of school until that plan is in place. Once it is established, teachers need time to prepare and adapt. This cannot be done in six days!"

Abby Lindstrom King, whose spouse teaches in a high school, raised concerns about the ripple effects of teaching in an uncertain health environment.

"We moved back to Billings because I have a mother who is immune compromised, my husband has a father who is at high risk and a mother who is a cancer survivor," she wrote. "If schools are to reopen, we wouldn’t be able to see them or help out because the risk of exposing them to COVID-19 is too high. It means no Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and birthdays with our at-risk parents. It means not being able to hold my 4-month-old niece again until well after her first birthday when school breaks for the summer and we can quarantine. These are the types of personal sacrifices I have no choice but to make if schools reopen, and I’m sure I’m not alone."