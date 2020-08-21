Billings school slated to start as planned, despite teacher's union, others' requests to delay

Billings Public Schools officials are sticking to plans to start school Monday, despite a request to delay the opening from the local teachers union.
Superintendent Greg Upham confirmed that the Billings Education Association requested that the start of school be delayed because of concerns about staffing, scheduling, and safety protocols. He said that he would have considered a delay if there were major staffing concerns, but that district administrators were confident in reopening.
Billings Education Association president Rachel Schillreff said that the request revolved around concerns about the late resolution of plans, some of which weren't set until Friday.
"Teachers need time to plan," she said. "Not knowing completely what class that they're teaching has caused an increase in anxiety in an anxiety-filled world."
Many educators didn't know what classes they would be teaching at the high school and middle school level for much of this week, she said, and they had concerns that there would be too many students to effectively social distance.
Upham acknowledged that scheduling had been a challenge, largely because of the extended deadline for parents and students to pick remote or in-person learning, but that by Friday afternoon the vast majority of positions and courses were set.
Administrators finalized a block schedule for middle and high schools Tuesday. Schools have three two-hour periods every day, with classes rotating every-other-day. It was a quick departure from a two-weeks-on, two-weeks-off cycle proposed at Monday's school board meeting that district leaders said could limit the mixing of students more effectively.
Schillreff called for more training about the block schedule.
"Teachers are ready and willing and will continue to go to work," she said, but need support from the district.
Upham has said that educators will have significant flexibility in the early days of this school year, and emphasized Friday that academics were not the district's primary concern in the week ahead.
"We can't even attempt academics until we have people that are feeling safe," he said.
Some public comments at Monday's school board meeting asked officials to delay the start of school from the planned Aug. 24 start date, and additional emails came in to trustees' public account.
Emails included those from teachers like West High's Jillian Miller.
"(I) don't know what decision I will be forced to make on Monday. Many, many of my peers feel the same way. It is a total lack of regard for my health and the health of my students," she wrote, predicting that conditions would lead to a surefire shutdown because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Parent Katie Schneider urged a delay after the Monday board meeting.
"Tonight, it became very clear that there is no true plan in place, especially in regard to high school," she wrote. "I strongly urge you to delay the start of school until that plan is in place. Once it is established, teachers need time to prepare and adapt. This cannot be done in six days!"
Abby Lindstrom King, whose spouse teaches in a high school, raised concerns about the ripple effects of teaching in an uncertain health environment.
"We moved back to Billings because I have a mother who is immune compromised, my husband has a father who is at high risk and a mother who is a cancer survivor," she wrote. "If schools are to reopen, we wouldn’t be able to see them or help out because the risk of exposing them to COVID-19 is too high. It means no Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and birthdays with our at-risk parents. It means not being able to hold my 4-month-old niece again until well after her first birthday when school breaks for the summer and we can quarantine. These are the types of personal sacrifices I have no choice but to make if schools reopen, and I’m sure I’m not alone."
School reopening has divided people and educators across the county. A July poll from the Associated Press found that only 10% of Americans wanted schools reopened without restrictions, and that about 30% said that kids shouldn't be in classrooms at all. Most people fell into a more middle ground, like saying that schools should reopen but with that safety measures like masks are needed.
In Billings, a BEA survey found that educators had significant, and nuanced, concerns about returning to classrooms. About 13% "strongly disagreed" that their health or family's health allowed them to teach in-person, and about 15% "strongly agreed." About 20% were neutral, 30% "agreed" and 20% "disagreed."
