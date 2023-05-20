Trustees for Billings Public Schools have approved a three-year contract for its new superintendent.

Edwin Garcia will take the helm for the district of more than 16,000 students after Superintendent Greg Upham steps down on June 30.

Garcia comes to Billings from the Houston Independent School District, the nation’s eighth largest, where he worked as an area superintendent.

The nine-member school board voted unanimously earlier this week to approve Garcia’s employment contract, effective July 1 to June 30, 2026.

For the upcoming school year, he’ll earn an annual salary of $205,000. His pay will increase by the same percentage, if any, as teachers for each school year after.

Board Chairman Scott McCulloch said the district started tying increases for administrator pay to raises for teachers and staff in the early 2000s.

“It was an attempt to bring solidarity to the negotiations table,” the retired Senior High history teacher and former head of the educators’ union said.

A first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree starts at $41,185 a year in Billings. The pay scale increases to $83,588 annually for educators who have a doctorate and at least 15 years experience.

The district’s support staff and building employees earn $16.21 to $38.21 an hour. That’s $33,716 to $79,476 a year for full-time workers.

The average annual wage for all occupations citywide is $54,880 versus $106,890 for management positions, according to May 2022 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The board agreed to pay Garcia more than the salary his predecessor negotiated last year when he renewed his contract for 2022 to 2025.

For the 2023-24 school year, Upham’s salary was set at $180,390. An additional $17,000 was added to his compensation after changes to state law prohibited the district from continuing its longstanding practice of paying for health insurance for the superintendent’s family.

Upham said some of the top challenges Garcia will have to tackle are building relationships with the community, improving school safety and increasing student achievement.

After handing off the reins, Upham plans to take the rest of the summer to relax and spend time with family before deciding what’s next.

“I won’t be able to stay retired for long,” he said.

The district will pay Upham $15,000 for relocation because he gave advance notice of his intent to retire before his contract was set to expire on June 30, 2025.

The trustees also agreed to give Garcia $18,000 to move his family from Houston. If, like Upham, he provides advance notice that he wishes to leave the job before his contract ends, he’ll receive $5,000 for relocation.

McCulloch said offering superintendents money for moving, even when they choose to leave early, helps incentivize advance notice.

In addition to salary, the job comes with an extra $300 a month to cover the top educator's expenses for a cell phone and travel within the district. Superintendents also receive most of the benefits offered to other school administrators, including medical, dental, disability and life insurance and paid vacation and sick leave. They get 10 personal days each year too.

Although Garcia hasn't officially taken over district leadership, he’s already working.

The board approved a separate agreement, also on Monday, to pay him up to $15,000 for his time before he starts as superintendent. Meanwhile, he’ll earn the same pay — $788 a day — and be reimbursed for travel expenses.

Garcia spent this week and a week last month visiting schools and meeting with community leaders. He said he’s been to almost all of the district’s 33 campuses, trying to better understand how to best support educators and staff.

And he’s already making changes. He’s selected a principal to serve as the new executive director of the special education department. They’re working to create an advisory council that will include parents from each part of the district to meet monthly to discuss issues and find solutions.

“It’s about building trust. That’ll be a good way to start making some changes,” Garcia said. "Afterall, this is not a superintendent problem. It's a community problem."