Billings school trustees authorize settlement in playground injury suit

Billings Public Schools trustees authorized the district to sign off on a settlement with a student who was injured in a fall at Will James Middle School in 2018.

The student tripped on a concrete parking block and fell into a metal radiator box, suffering injuries to their cheek, according to the complaint filed in January 2019.

The plaintiff argued that "plain, unmarked parking blocks" in an area that kids could play constituted a hazard and negligence on the part of the school, as did the placement of the radiator box.

In its response to the lawsuit, the district denied any negligence.

"The condition of the premises was open and obvious and the accident and injuries were not foreseeable and could not have been anticipated," the response said.

A settlement agreement was reached in a Feb. 27 settlement conference, according to court documents. The agreement is not final, and still requires approval from a judge, according to Marilee Duncan, an attorney for the school district. She said that the settlement will not be confidential once approved.

