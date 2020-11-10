Billings school trustees expel high school student

Billings Public Schools trustees voted to expel a high school student on Tuesday.

Expulsions are relatively rare in Montana schools. As usual, trustees discussed the case in closed session and released no details about what prompted the expulsion.

Tuesday's vote from high school district trustees was unanimous during the virtual meeting.

About 10 students have been expelled from the district since 2006.

Trustees were trained on student disciplinary procedures during open session before the public was barred from the remainder of the meeting because of student privacy laws.

An expulsion hearing is typically the last stop in a line of disciplinary actions. Expulsions have a lower burden of proof than criminal proceedings, requiring a "preponderance of evidence."

In an expulsion hearing, trustees examine the evidence against the student and can call witnesses. If the student or family chooses, they can argue in their own defense or elect to have legal representation at the hearing.