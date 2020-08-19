Billings school trustees pass budget and approve backfill for elementary deficit

Billings school trustees passed a budget for the upcoming school year that includes a small overall mill increase.
That budget also includes a virus-shaped asterisk — it doesn't include money the district gets from COVID-19 aid totaling almost $10 million, nor does it account for the increased expenses associated with the pandemic.
Rather, it's the usual breakdown of money from local, state and federal sources from Montana's school funding formula.
"This is the official OPI template," district CFO Craig Van Nice said, referring to the Office of Public Instruction that oversees schools.
District officials had expected a mill increase with the passage of an elementary general fund levy, but it was smaller than projected. The elementary district budget saw a 6.4 mill increase, and the high school budget saw a 3.7 mill decrease.
Mill fluctuations don't necessarily explain individual tax increases or decreases.
- If a property's taxable value increases and mills hold steady, taxes go up.
- If a property's taxable value holds steady and mills increase, taxes go up.
- Swap the increases for decreases, and taxes go down.
- If mills go down and taxable value increases, or vice versa, the tax impact depends on the magnitude of the changes.
Yellowstone County had a significant increase in overall taxable value, Van Nice said, and schools received an increase in state support compared to local share as part of a planned backfill from the 2017 tax shift that saddled Montana taxpayers with $40 million in local tax bills.
Budget deficit
Trustees also approved money moves that plug a $3 million hole in the elementary district structural deficit for the 2019-2020 school year.
The scope of the deficit became clear last summer; the district has enough money to pay its bills, but it doesn't all come from sustainable sources. Eventually, the deficit would become too much to backfill.
The notification of how money was shifted is in line with a new policy requiring district officials to notify trustees when large amounts of money are pulled from discretionary accounts. Money was previously used to backfill structural deficits, which trustees previously said left them in the dark about a growing issue.
The district pulled money from multiple accounts to fill the hole this year, instead of relying solely on an account called the multi-district fund. That account is the district's most flexible, Van Nice said, and officials wanted to preserve its funds as much as they could.
The district's ability to patch the hole at the end of the year is likely coming to an end in the next couple years.
"We're starting to be pretty low on the extra money to supplement that," Van Nice said.
The district's reserves have also decreased, a product both of the budget deficit and protested taxes that are resolved at later dates. A district policy requires general fund reserves to be kept at at least 5%, and next year the district could dip below that.
"That trend is troubling, a bit," he said.
Pandemic
A major question lingering for school districts across the state is how school reopening plans will affect their enrollment. Yellowstone County officials have said they've been "overwhelmed" with questions about homeschooling, but don't have firm numbers yet.
That's traditional homeschooling — not remote learning like the abrupt spring school closure — where students are totally untethered from a school district.
Most state funding in Montana is tied to student enrollment. If fewer students show up than expected, that means that a district gets less money. A slight decrease would likely be weathered, especially with the COVID-19 aid. A deeper dip would have a larger impact.
Enrollment this year is "a very good example of something very unpredictable," Van Nice said.
So far, school budget officials across the state aren't expecting any major impacts to finances this school year related to the pandemic's affect on state revenue.
Gov. Steve Bullock has said Montana's budget is in good shape, but other states across the nation have seen revenues plummet and in turn, have cut school budgets.
Whether Montana could be in trouble for its next budget cycle, which lawmakers are scheduled to craft during the upcoming spring legislative session, is still unclear.
"The general consensus is that it's still too early to tell, but it is a legitimate concern," Van Nice said.
The district does have about $10 million combined in coronavirus aid, most of which has to be spent by the end of the calendar year. But there are restrictions on how that money can be spent, most of which relate to pandemic-specific impacts.
For example, the money could not be used as a general backfill for a budget deficit.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.