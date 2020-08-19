Billings school trustees pass budget and approve backfill for elementary deficit

Yellowstone County had a significant increase in overall taxable value, Van Nice said, and schools received an increase in state support compared to local share as part of a planned backfill from the 2017 tax shift that saddled Montana taxpayers with $40 million in local tax bills.

Budget deficit

Trustees also approved money moves that plug a $3 million hole in the elementary district structural deficit for the 2019-2020 school year.

The scope of the deficit became clear last summer; the district has enough money to pay its bills, but it doesn't all come from sustainable sources. Eventually, the deficit would become too much to backfill.

The notification of how money was shifted is in line with a new policy requiring district officials to notify trustees when large amounts of money are pulled from discretionary accounts. Money was previously used to backfill structural deficits, which trustees previously said left them in the dark about a growing issue.

The district pulled money from multiple accounts to fill the hole this year, instead of relying solely on an account called the multi-district fund. That account is the district's most flexible, Van Nice said, and officials wanted to preserve its funds as much as they could.