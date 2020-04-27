Billings school trustees put school reopening discussion on agenda

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

School District 2 trustees will meet Monday and consider whether to keep schools closed and continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year or to open up in May.

Gov. Steve Bullock's order closing schools because of COVID-19 will expire May 7, giving local districts the option of bringing kids back into buildings.

Billings superintendent Greg Upham said Thursday during a Facebook Live video that trustees will weigh the options during a Monday meeting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting appears likely to be a continuation of a recessed meeting where trustees have received regular updates about remote learning plans.

It's unclear if trustees will make a decision or take any official action. No agenda for the meeting was posted Thursday afternoon.

Upham has already recommended that schools remained closed, as has Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton. While Bullock's phased reopening plan includes several "considerations" for schools like cleaning plans, limiting class sizes, and social distancing measures, both Upham and Felton have said that they don't think social distancing can be effective in a school.