Billings school trustees re-elected after no challengers file

Four Billings Public Schools trustees were sworn in for new terms Monday after uncontested races.

It's the fifth year in a row Billings won't have a contested trustee election.

Tanya Ludwig, who represents a district encompassing much of Billings' South Side, and Janna Hafer, who represents the east side of the Billings' Heights, were both re-elected to three-year terms in the elementary and high school district.

Russ Hall, who represents outlying K-8 districts whose students attend Billings High Schools, was also re-elected to a three-year term in the high school district. Jennifer Hoffman, who also represents outlying K-8 districts, was re-elected to a one-year term. Hoffman was appointed in 2019, and her shorter term is the result of how Montana law times elections for appointees.

Hafer is the only member of the current board who has faced a competitive election. She was initially appointed to her seat in 2013 to fill a vacancy, then handily defeated a challenger in an election the next year.