Billings school trustees sign off on $1.6 million levy for spring ballot

Billings Public School trustees approved ballot language Monday for an operational levy they hope will help close an elementary budget gap.

Voters will consider whether to add $1.6 million in budget authority to the K-8 district in the spring mail ballot election. Ballots are mailed April 17 and are due back May 5. The levy would cost property taxpayers an additional $9.79 per year per $100,000 of assessed home value.

The levy was recommended by superintendent Greg Upham as officials grapple with a potentially long-term deficit in the elementary district. The amount would not fully close the gap projected for next year, but it would help.

The district has already cut costs in operating expenses in schools and has proposed eliminating about 40 full-time equivalent positions, including music teachers, librarians, math and reading interventionists, support staff, and some administrators.

The district was caught unawares by the shortfall last spring, and did not offer an elementary levy. A high school levy passed last May.

“I’m optimistic,” Upham said. “(Voters) have been outstanding and very supportive. Hopefully, that will continue.”