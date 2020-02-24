Billings school trustees sign off on $1.6 million levy for spring ballot

Billings Public School trustees approved ballot language Monday for an operational levy they hope will help close an elementary budget gap.
Voters will consider whether to add $1.6 million in budget authority to the K-8 district in the spring mail ballot election. Ballots are mailed April 17 and are due back May 5. The levy would cost property taxpayers an additional $9.79 per year per $100,000 of assessed home value.
The levy was recommended by superintendent Greg Upham as officials grapple with a potentially long-term deficit in the elementary district. The amount would not fully close the gap projected for next year, but it would help.
The district has already cut costs in operating expenses in schools and has proposed eliminating about 40 full-time equivalent positions, including music teachers, librarians, math and reading interventionists, support staff, and some administrators.
The district was caught unawares by the shortfall last spring, and did not offer an elementary levy. A high school levy passed last May.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m optimistic,” Upham said. “(Voters) have been outstanding and very supportive. Hopefully, that will continue.”
Levy passage is far from a slam dunk. While some communities like Bozeman and Helena have a reputation for passing school operational levies like clockwork, Billings has been more hit-or-miss.
This year’s levy language may not reflect actual spending. The district projects that enrollment figures will let them spend an extra $1.43 million next year, but that the figure could rise to $1.6 million within three years. Operational levies allow districts to spend more local tax money in their general fund budgets.
The system is part of how schools are funded in Montana. State law requires schools to hit a minimum budget, funded by state, local and federal taxes. But local taxpayers can vote to tax themselves to better fund schools, up to roughly another 20% of the minimum budget.
General fund levies raise money that can be put toward day-to-day costs of operating a school. Other levies, like a technology levy or building reserve levy, are more narrow in how the money they raise may be spent.
Upham said that he's been talking to community groups about why the district is offering the levy, and that the district will have a social media push with a similar message.