Billings school trustees stick to levy plan despite coronavirus closures

“It breaks my heart to say that."

Yet, in a rare occurrence, trustees disagreed with their superintendent.

“I’m not sure that we can defend not running this levy when we have been so adamant that we need this,” trustee Janna Hafer said. “We need this. If it doesn’t pass, it doesn’t pass.”

Several other trustees shared similar comments. The item, which had been placed on the agenda within 24 hours of the meeting, was not voted on. Without a vote, the levy plans that the board set in motion last month don't change.

“At this point, we have a directive from the board to continue to push forward with the levy," said board chairwoman Greta Besch Moen.

The item had generated several public comment submissions and emails to trustees.

"Please do not make a $1.6 million decision in the midst of the storm," Billings Education Association president Rachel Schillreff wrote. "Table the decision. Wait until the public has been given an opportunity to have input on whether they feel a Mill Levy should be ran. Or, perhaps, just let them vote on it."

Another email cited the coronavirus crisis as exposing reasons why the district needs better funding.