Billings school trustees stick to levy plan despite coronavirus closures

Coronavirus may have shut down Montana schools, but it won't cancel Billings Public Schools' elementary levy offering.
School trustees resoundingly rejected a proposal to cancel the levy in the face of sweeping measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, arguing that the district needs to stay its course in an effort to aid its budget crisis.
Billings' elementary K-8 district faces a structural budget shortfall that resulted in the proposed elimination of about 40 full-time equivalent jobs and cuts to operational costs in buildings. There's enough money to pay the bills this year, but sustainable funding sources have been falling short and officials expect the gap to worsen.
The levy has been framed as a critical step toward closing that gap, though it wouldn't make up the full difference. Montana law requires schools to hit a minimum budget using state, local and federal funding. But school district voters can chose to raise local taxes to exceed that.
Superintendent Greg Upham has insisted that Billings must develop a culture of passing regular levies. But economic uncertainty and sweeping coronavirus measures, combined with doubt he'd heard from a strong levy supporter, left him asking trustees to cancel it.
“Do we need the levy? Absolutely, yes,” he said. “At the same time, I am concerned about the people of our community. … I am concerned about putting pressure on a system that may not be healthy at this point in time.
“It breaks my heart to say that."
Yet, in a rare occurrence, trustees disagreed with their superintendent.
“I’m not sure that we can defend not running this levy when we have been so adamant that we need this,” trustee Janna Hafer said. “We need this. If it doesn’t pass, it doesn’t pass.”
Several other trustees shared similar comments. The item, which had been placed on the agenda within 24 hours of the meeting, was not voted on. Without a vote, the levy plans that the board set in motion last month don't change.
“At this point, we have a directive from the board to continue to push forward with the levy," said board chairwoman Greta Besch Moen.
The item had generated several public comment submissions and emails to trustees.
"Please do not make a $1.6 million decision in the midst of the storm," Billings Education Association president Rachel Schillreff wrote. "Table the decision. Wait until the public has been given an opportunity to have input on whether they feel a Mill Levy should be ran. Or, perhaps, just let them vote on it."
Another email cited the coronavirus crisis as exposing reasons why the district needs better funding.
"The Catholic schools in Billings are able to give an iPad to each student K-12 loaded with materials for the school closure. Wouldn’t it be great if our public schools could do that too? But we won’t be able to get to that point in the near future (or ever) if we don’t start finding some extra funding for our schools," Brooke Taylor wrote.
Job extension
Despite disagreeing with Upham's levy assessment, trustees reiterated their happiness with his overall job performance.
They offered him a one-year contract extension after recapping their annual review of Upham's performance. His contract already had extended three years out.
Notably, the contract includes language that freezes Upham's salary next year at $168,300, despite him being eligible for a raise. Upham asked for the freeze amid the budget crunch.
Virtual meeting
With federal officials recommending that people avoid meeting in groups of more than 10 people, trustees didn't hold their regular meeting in the Lincoln Center Boardroom. Instead, trustees and administrators patched in through video and the district streamed the meeting on its Facebook page.
The stream cut around awkwardly at times and trustees condensed the agenda, but otherwise the meeting was largely orderly and clear. A steady flow of comments and emoji buttons added digital flair to meetings that are typically sparsely attended when held in person.
During a coronavirus update, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton called the video meeting “an extremely good example of social distancing.”
Besch Moen said that additional video meetings were "more than likely."