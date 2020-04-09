Billings school trustees vote not to renew contracts with 3 teachers, delay decision on 4th

Three non-tenured teachers were let go by Billings school trustees Wednesday, but the board pushed off a decision on a fourth teacher.
Teachers without tenure can be non-renewed — effectively fired — without cause. Under Montana law, teachers earn tenure in their fourth year in a district, after which termination requires cause and is typically a lengthy process.
That the meeting occurred virtually during Montana's coronavirus school closures is a reminder that while so much has changed since March, the public business of governmental bodies has not halted as access has changed.
Monica Grimsrud, a third-year kindergarten teacher at McKinley Elementary and volleyball coach at West High, is still in limbo as trustees recessed the meeting without a decision.
She was one of four non-tenured teachers that Superintendent Greg Upham recommended trustees non-renew. But trustee Scott McCullough asked that trustees split her decision from the other three, and all other trustees except board chairwoman Greta Besch Moen agreed.
Trustees unanimously voted to terminate the employment of the other three teachers, but they appeared to struggle with the no-cause provisions around Grimsrud.
Trustees can't discuss job performance during no-cause hearings, but flirted with the topic several times.
Trustee Russ Hall cited support from other teachers and parents. Both Besch Moen and trustee Mike Leo said they felt like they needed more information.
“Not only were Ms. Grimsrud’s fellow teachers supportive … but the parents of students in her classroom were very supportive of that. That leads me to question that manner in which Ms. Grimsrud has had these performance evaluations,” Hall said, arguing that the decision to fire her would be “incorrect and unfair to our students.”
Trustees referenced additional information several times, but it's unclear exactly what it was. The agenda for the virtual meeting included only a generic item about non-renewals; it did not include any details about teachers or circumstances, and no additional materials were provided to the public during the meeting.
Generally, no-cause hearings are rooted in recommendations from administrators that are based on reviews. Every non-tenured teacher has a formal review twice a year, and Upham said he added an extra two meetings per year with school principals specifically to discuss non-tenured teachers.
McCullough referred to complaints made against "administration" at McKinley Elementary as part of his rationale for breaking out Grimsrud's case.
Upham said the district has investigated the complaints, and that he didn't think they were relevant to Grimsrud's situation.
“Please note that this evaluation is three years in the making,” he said.
A pair of public comments submitted using the district's online comment form, which the public has a half-hour to fill out before meetings begin, supported Grimsrud.
Mary Burkholder, who went by Mary Jo Fox as a board member from 2005-2010, submitted a lengthy comment praising Grimsrud as a teacher and coach. A district teacher called Grimsrud's teaching ability "beyond adequate" in another comment.
That lengthy comments were allowed is notable; a 2019 lawsuit between the Canyon Creek School District and a parent challenged the widespread practice of limiting public comment on no-cause firings to only "support" or "oppose."
The Montana School Boards Association defended the practice, while open records advocates criticized it.
The suit was settled, and won't influence Montana law. But it did cost the district almost $100,000, and the teachers' non-renewals were rescinded and the teachers instead resigned.
Billings trustees decided to recess their meeting until April 22 without making a decision on Grimsrud. They have until the end of May to make a decision.
The three Billings teachers who were non-renewed were: Kate Kay, a teacher at Broadwater Elementary; Cheryl Ketcham, a music teacher at several schools; and Melanie Home Gun, a teacher at Castle Rock Middle School.
