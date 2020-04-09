Billings school trustees vote not to renew contracts with 3 teachers, delay decision on 4th

Trustee Russ Hall cited support from other teachers and parents. Both Besch Moen and trustee Mike Leo said they felt like they needed more information.

“Not only were Ms. Grimsrud’s fellow teachers supportive … but the parents of students in her classroom were very supportive of that. That leads me to question that manner in which Ms. Grimsrud has had these performance evaluations,” Hall said, arguing that the decision to fire her would be “incorrect and unfair to our students.”

Trustees referenced additional information several times, but it's unclear exactly what it was. The agenda for the virtual meeting included only a generic item about non-renewals; it did not include any details about teachers or circumstances, and no additional materials were provided to the public during the meeting.

Generally, no-cause hearings are rooted in recommendations from administrators that are based on reviews. Every non-tenured teacher has a formal review twice a year, and Upham said he added an extra two meetings per year with school principals specifically to discuss non-tenured teachers.

McCullough referred to complaints made against "administration" at McKinley Elementary as part of his rationale for breaking out Grimsrud's case.