Billings schools adding food delivery sites, expanded weekend meals

Billings schools adding food delivery sites, expanded weekend meals

Riverside meals

Riverside Middle School principal Kevin Kirkman hands out meals to children who normally eat breakfast at the school Monday morning.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

The food provider for Billings Public Schools is ramping up services as coronavirus school closures are scheduled to continue through at least April 24. 

Sodexo has added more meal sites this week, and will offer expanded take home meals for weekends. Parents of any child age 18 and younger can pick up meals. 

Some sites include both breakfast from 7:45 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

  • Castle Rock Middle School.
  • Lewis and Clark Middle School.
  • Riverside Middle School.
  • Medicine Crow Middle School.
  • Bench Elementary.
  • Boys and Girls Clubs.

Other sites are served by a growing fleet of mobile food trucks and trailers for shorter time windows:

West End BPS Delivery Truck

  • Ponderosa Acres (office) 9 - 9:15 a.m.
  • Phyllis Circle and Phyllis Lane 9:30 - 9:45 a.m.
  • Casa Village Trailer Park (pool area) 10 - 10:15 a.m.
  • Golden Meadows Trailer Park (Park)10:30 -10:45 a.m.
  • Hunter’s Pointe Apartments (office) 11 - 11:15 a.m.
  • Rock Creek Apartments on Boulder Avenue 11:30 - 11:45 a.m.

Heights BPS Delivery Truck

  • Cherry Creek Trailer Park (Rec Center) 11:15 - 11:45 a.m.
  • Primrose Park (Reece Drive) Noon - 12:20 p.m.
  • Easy Street and Sourdough Lane (corner) 12:30 - 1 p.m.

South Side BPS Delivery Truck — starting Friday, April 17

  • Garden Avenue (by water treatment plant) 9:00 - 9:15 a.m.
  • Trailer Park at Orchard Lane and Ellington 9:30 - 9:45 a.m.
  • Blains Trailer Park by mailboxes 10 - 10:15 a.m.
  • South Park on S. Broadway 10:30 - 10:45 a.m.
  • Montana Rescue Mission 2520 First Ave. N 11 - 11:15 a.m.
  • North Park by tennis courts by N. 22nd 11:30 - 11:45 a.m.

406 Food Fix Mobile Food Trailer 

  • McKinley 9 - 9:30 a.m.
  • Washington 9:45 - 10:15 a.m.
  • Newman 10:30 - 11 a.m.
  • Ponderosa 11:15 - 11:45 a.m.
  • Olympic Village Apts. Noon - 12:30 p.m.
  • Big Sky 12:45 - 1:15 p.m.

Emergency at-home meal services can also be arranged by calling 281-5878. 

