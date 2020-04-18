Billings schools adding food delivery sites, expanded weekend meals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The food provider for Billings Public Schools is ramping up services as coronavirus school closures are scheduled to continue through at least April 24.

Sodexo has added more meal sites this week, and will offer expanded take home meals for weekends. Parents of any child age 18 and younger can pick up meals.

Some sites include both breakfast from 7:45 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Castle Rock Middle School.

Lewis and Clark Middle School.

Riverside Middle School.

Medicine Crow Middle School.

Bench Elementary.

Boys and Girls Clubs.

Other sites are served by a growing fleet of mobile food trucks and trailers for shorter time windows:

West End BPS Delivery Truck