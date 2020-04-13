Billings schools are settling into remote learning. Now they have to keep students wired in.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Finding a balance between learning levels in a typical 25-kid classroom is hard enough.

Doing it remotely, with kids working at home and connected to their teacher only through a computer, is a different ball game, said Kim Anthony, a School District 2 administrator in charge of K-8 curriculum.

“We have those kiddos who want to do more homework at home, and then we have those who say that it’s too much,” she told trustees at the district's virtual meeting Monday. “(It's) trying to find that balance of how much is too much and how much isn’t enough.”

As Montana's school coronavirus closure is scheduled to last until at least April 24 — state officials have warned that it will likely last through the school year — and Billings superintendent Greg Upham called keeping students engaged the district's "biggest challenge" going forward.

Gov. Steve Bullock's closure order ensures that schools won't have to make up time missed in the classroom, but that they have to still try to provide basic services, including remote learning. Upham has said that the district will have to provide extra learning options for students to address gaps that emerge during the school shutdown.