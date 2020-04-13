Billings schools are settling into remote learning. Now they have to keep students wired in.

Finding a balance between learning levels in a typical 25-kid classroom is hard enough.
Doing it remotely, with kids working at home and connected to their teacher only through a computer, is a different ball game, said Kim Anthony, a School District 2 administrator in charge of K-8 curriculum.
“We have those kiddos who want to do more homework at home, and then we have those who say that it’s too much,” she told trustees at the district's virtual meeting Monday. “(It's) trying to find that balance of how much is too much and how much isn’t enough.”
As Montana's school coronavirus closure is scheduled to last until at least April 24 — state officials have warned that it will likely last through the school year — and Billings superintendent Greg Upham called keeping students engaged the district's "biggest challenge" going forward.
Gov. Steve Bullock's closure order ensures that schools won't have to make up time missed in the classroom, but that they have to still try to provide basic services, including remote learning. Upham has said that the district will have to provide extra learning options for students to address gaps that emerge during the school shutdown.
One of the emerging challenges for teachers is keeping students — who have now been off school grounds for almost a month — engaged with screen-based learning.
After an early scramble that saw about 5,000 Chromebooks sent out to students and push to line up internet access for families, “it’s more of an issue of whether they’re engaging or not,” said Chris Olszewski, Anthony's high school counterpart.
Part of that is complicated by the fact that several teen-employee heavy industries, like fast food and grocery stores, have been tabbed as essential and remain open.
“They have part-time, full-time jobs,” Olszewski said. “They’re helping make ends meet.”
Jennifer Smith, SD2's Indian Education director, said that students who got a good start on remote learning have maintained that, while students who didn't have struggled — in some ways mirroring patterns seen in any school year.
“What we’re struggling with at this point is motivation," she said.
Upham said that he wasn't sure how long the closure would extend, but was confident that Billings schools were ready for a closure through this school year.
If schools would reopen, Upham said that he expects some kind of social distancing measures to be in place, perhaps requiring fewer students in buildings. He floated the scenario of having half the students at a school attend one day, and the other half the next.
Other notes
- This year's eighth graders won't have their usual spring tour of the high schools. Instead, administrators are trying to set up virtual tour options and are hoping to be able to open buildings during the summer. Both high schools and middle schools are still working to get students registered and placed in classes for the upcoming school year.
- District administrators are trying to give teachers more options to address student questions on a wide scale instead of dozens of quick-bite interactions. “People are being inundated with hundreds and hundreds of emails every day," district administrator Brenda Koch said.
- District IT staff have received about 700 Help Desk tickets for teach support, district CIO Brandon Newpher said. That doesn't include informal phone conversations. Tech support staff can now access district-issued Chromebooks remotely, he said, hopefully resolving issues quickly.
- The board meeting was a continuation of a long-running virtual meeting that trustees have used for COVID-19 updates. Chairwoman Greta Besch Moen said that it would recess until April 27 at 5:30 p.m.
