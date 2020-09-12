Billings schools ask court to weigh in on COVID-19 information disclosures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings Public Schools has asked a district court to weigh in on its COVID-19 positive case disclosure policy.

The district currently does not provide any general notification of positive cases in its schools. Rather, only close contacts of someone diagnosed with COVID-19 are notified as part of contact tracing by county health officials.

However, in response to a public records request, district lawyers have asked a local judge to weigh the interests of student and staff privacy vs. the public's right to know.

The petition comes as groups like the Montana School Boards Association, Department of Education, and Gov. Steve Bullock have said the public should be notified about positive cases linked to schools, so long as a student or staffer isn't identified.

Educational institutions and public health agencies around the state have adopted varying policies about disclosures of positive COVID-19 cases.

Lawyer Vicki McDonald filed a request with the district on Aug. 27 for the identifications of schools that have recorded a positive COVID-19 case or been exposed to one among students or staff, the identity of the classrooms where the positive or exposure occurred, dates of the positives or exposures, and public records related to positives or exposure.