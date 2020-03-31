Billings schools consider hosting 'virtual' graduation

There's been no final decision on graduation for Billings high schools. Superintendent Greg Upham said it three times at Monday's virtual school board meetings. It's not canceled at this point, nor is there a green light.
But administrators are making plans about alternatives to packing thousands of people into the Metra in May as sweeping school closures and the cancellation of public events continue, including looking at the possibility of computer-based pomp and circumstance.
"I think safe to say it's probably not going to be a good idea going forward,” said Upham of hosting large gatherings like graduation this spring.
One alternative on the table is "some type of virtual component."
"Student names must and need to be read," Upham said in a Facebook Live video Friday.
The idea has echoes of Rocky Mountain College's Saturday announcement that it will hold a virtual graduation ceremony that will include a conferring of degrees and speeches.
Questions about graduation have been common since Gov. Steve Bullock closed schools. The shutdown is scheduled through April 10, but local educators are preparing for the possibility that closures are extended.
Usually, West, Senior and Skyview high schools rotate through three different ceremonies on the Sunday before Memorial Day at the MetraPark First Interstate Arena.
Upham addressed the issue again in a Facebook live video posted Tuesday, again emphasizing that no decision on the status of graduation has been made.
“Frankly, bringing 25,000 people together in one day in late May does not look to me like it's going to be allowed," he said Friday.
He asked students to contact high school principals with ideas about alternate graduation possibilities.
Andy Bough, the valedictorian at Senior High, isn't sure if he's still on the hook for a speech. He'd like to see some sort of in-person graduation — though he acknowledged it might not be possible — and isn't a big fan of a virtual alternative.
“Graduation obviously is about being recognized … but there’s also the personal feeling of accomplishment of actually walking across that stage and kind of accepting that you’re moving on with your life,” he said.
Finn Bentler, a senior at Senior High, said that he gets that district administrators are in a tough spot. He doesn't view the prospect of losing a traditional graduation ceremony as a punishment. Really, the bigger challenge for the 2019 state qualifier is grappling with the disappointment of a potentially lost track and field season.
But he also remembers watching his older sister graduate last year.
"It just gives you goosebumps,” he said.
“I’m not OK with it (potentially being canceled), but I think it's all going to turn out fine,” Bentler said, noting that it's a "pivotal moment in history. ... In 30 years, I’m just going to look back on it, and be like, huh.”
