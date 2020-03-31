Billings schools consider hosting 'virtual' graduation

Usually, West, Senior and Skyview high schools rotate through three different ceremonies on the Sunday before Memorial Day at the MetraPark First Interstate Arena.

Upham addressed the issue again in a Facebook live video posted Tuesday, again emphasizing that no decision on the status of graduation has been made.

“Frankly, bringing 25,000 people together in one day in late May does not look to me like it's going to be allowed," he said Friday.

He asked students to contact high school principals with ideas about alternate graduation possibilities.

Andy Bough, the valedictorian at Senior High, isn't sure if he's still on the hook for a speech. He'd like to see some sort of in-person graduation — though he acknowledged it might not be possible — and isn't a big fan of a virtual alternative.

“Graduation obviously is about being recognized … but there’s also the personal feeling of accomplishment of actually walking across that stage and kind of accepting that you’re moving on with your life,” he said.