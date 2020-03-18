Billings schools distributing tablets to students who need them for online lessons

Billings schools have begun to distribute devices like Chromebooks to students who need them for remote instruction, Billings superintendent Greg Upham said.

He asked that students and parents check their district email addresses, and said there’s some variation between where schools and teachers are.

“Our biggest concern here is equity,” he said, trying to ensure that technology isn’t a barrier for kids at home.

The district expects the total number of devices it distributes to top 1,000, he said. There’s no hard deadline on when he wants the process finished, he said, and the district is focused more on encouraging teachers to prepare quickly if they’re able.

“The expectation was, please don’t stop or hold yourself,” Upham said.

The district set up an email technology help address at help@billingsstudents.org and a phone hotline at 281-5151.

In Lockwood, educators expect to begin distributing educational materials along with meals on morning and afternoon bus routes, Superintendent Tobin Novasio said. The district will also provide a device for students to access online options if a student has internet access but lacks a device.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.